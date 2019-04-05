Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ayima publ : – 25 New Client Wins in First Quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 05:52am EDT

Ayima today signed its 8th new client contract since 1 March 2019. The latest new client to sign up is a North American division of a global recruitment network, requiring Search Engine Optimisation services.

As in other recent announcements, individually the 8 clients are all relatively small in terms of revenue impact, but combined they total approximately 6.7 MSEK over the 12 month initial contract period, furthermore strengthening Ayimas recurring revenues.

During the first quarter of 2019, Ayima has successfully added 25 new clients, totalling approximately 16.9 MSEK annually. This strong sales performance is in line with recent growth expectations and also with the stated strategy of increasing the overall client base to reduce concentration risk.

'We have a strong momentum in our business and as I have communicated in our recent Q4 report, we are currently restructuring parts of our business which, in combination with our continued growth, will deliver a strong positive result in Q2. I am confident that the business will be profitable and cash-flow positive in 2019 and put us in an ever better position to deliver great results in the future for our shareholders and staff',Mike Jacobson, CEO at Ayima

For further Information:
CEO/VD Michael Jacobson
+44-20 7148 5974
press(at)ayima.com
www.ayima.com/investors

About Ayima

Originally founded in 2007, Ayima is a digital marketing agency with around 150 employees across its offices in London, New York, San Francisco,Stockholm and Vancouver. Ayima have created a number of market-leading software tools that are used in by clients and agencies around the world, including 'Updatable', 'Redirect Path', 'Page Insights', 'Pulse' and 'Appotate'.

Ayima is listed at Nasdaq First North under the 'Ayima B' ticker. Certified Adviser is:

Eminova Fondkommission AB

+46 (0)8 - 684 211 00,

info@eminova.se

This information is insider information that Ayima Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on April 5, 2019.

Disclaimer

Ayima Group AB (publ) published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 09:51:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:24aGROUP FIVE : collapse may lead to closure of hundreds of subcontractors
AQ
06:23aCOMMERZBANK : Bank mergers key to stronger euro zone - French finance minister
RE
06:22aLANDI RENZO : 2019 Landi Renzo PR - Filing of the slates for the appointment of Directors and Statutory Auditors 2019
PU
06:22aCORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Second quarter 2019 report to shareholders
PU
06:22aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 5 Stocks To Watch For April 5, 2019
PU
06:22aBANCA FARMAFACTORING : Publication of the updated Corporate Bylaws and the extraordinary part's Minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting of March 28th, 2019
PU
06:22aCORUS : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:22aANA : Takes Delivery of Airline's First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner
AQ
06:21aEU charges German carmakers with blocking emissions cleaning technology
RE
06:21aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Acquires KNet Software | US
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects 60% Profit Drop
3DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : FEELING MOODY Retailer Debenhams hit by downgrade from credit ratings agency
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : GONE IN 6 MINUTES: an Ethiopian Airlines jet's final journey
5TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About