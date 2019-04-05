Ayima publ : – 25 New Client Wins in First Quarter

Ayima today signed its 8th new client contract since 1 March 2019. The latest new client to sign up is a North American division of a global recruitment network, requiring Search Engine Optimisation services.

As in other recent announcements, individually the 8 clients are all relatively small in terms of revenue impact, but combined they total approximately 6.7 MSEK over the 12 month initial contract period, furthermore strengthening Ayimas recurring revenues.

During the first quarter of 2019, Ayima has successfully added 25 new clients, totalling approximately 16.9 MSEK annually. This strong sales performance is in line with recent growth expectations and also with the stated strategy of increasing the overall client base to reduce concentration risk.

'We have a strong momentum in our business and as I have communicated in our recent Q4 report, we are currently restructuring parts of our business which, in combination with our continued growth, will deliver a strong positive result in Q2. I am confident that the business will be profitable and cash-flow positive in 2019 and put us in an ever better position to deliver great results in the future for our shareholders and staff', Mike Jacobson, CEO at Ayima

