Aytu BioScience : Prospectuses and communications, business combinations

Filed by Aytu BioScience, Inc. Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933 and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Subject Company: Aytu BioScience, Inc. (SEC File No. 001-38247) FY19 Year-End & Fourth Quarter Business Update Call Script Operator: Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us for the Aytu BioScience year-end and fourth quarter business update call for the year ended June 30, 2019. With me this afternoon are Aytu's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Josh Disbrow and Chief Financial Officer Dave Green. Aytu BioScience issued a press release earlier this afternoon with details of the Company's operational and financial results. A copy of the press release is available on the News page of the Company's website at aytubio.com. I'd like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded. A replay of today's call will be available by using the telephone numbers and conference ID provided in the earnings press release. In addition, a webcast will be accessible live and archived on Aytu BioScience's website, within the Investors section under Events & Presentations at aytubio.com. Finally, I'd also like to call your attention to the customary Safe Harbor disclosure regarding forward-looking information. The conference call today will contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the goals, strategies, beliefs, expectations, and future potential operating results of Aytu BioScience. Although management believes these statements are reasonable based on estimates, assumptions, and projections as of today, September 26, 2019, these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Time sensitive information may no longer be accurate at the time of any telephonic or webcast replay. Actual results may differ materially as a result of risks, uncertainties, and other factors including but not limited to the factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Aytu undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements. I'd now like to turn the call over to Aytu's CEO Josh Disbrow. Josh Disbrow: Good afternoon and thanks for joining us for today's fiscal 2019 full-year operational and financial highlights call. We're glad to be with you this afternoon. Today's call will focus on 2019's key accomplishments, our growth plans as we enter our fiscal 2020, and the recently announced acquisition of Innovus Pharmaceuticals, which we're extremely excited about. 1

Starting with the company's key accomplishments: Fiscal 2019 was an exceptional year of growth. Doubling revenue and going from two commercial products in fiscal 2018 to now four with the licensing of Zolpimist and Tuzistra XR were both huge developments for the company in 2019. It was also a pivotal year from a capital markets perspective, having completed two financings bringing in over $20 million, in a round led by healthcare institutional investor Armistice Capital. Following that, we were successful in attracting two reputable Wall Street healthcare analysts from Ladenburg Thallman and Northland Securities. Finally, this past year we added two exceptional board members in Steve Boyd and Ketan Mehta. Steve is a highly respected investor and founder of healthcare institutional investor Armistice Capital, and Ketan is a pharmaceutical entrepreneur and President of specialty pharmaceutical company Tris Pharma. We're pleased to have both gentlemen on the board, and we couldn't be more pleased with the progress we made in 2019. Now with specific regard to our financial and operational performance: I'm pleased to reiterate that revenues increased 100% this year to $7.3 million - up from $3.7 million the year prior. And this performance was largely driven by Natesto and MiOXSYS - which both saw strong year-over-year growth. Diving a little deeper on both products' performance, Natesto total prescriptions grew 33% for the year, and this prescription growth was accompanied by growth of the prescriber base to almost 2,800 writers nationwide. Additionally, the product refill rate increased dramatically - due in part to the successful rollout of Natesto Direct, which we've recently modified and are now calling Natesto At Home. Refills increased by 95% to take total prescriptions for the year to over 10,000. To be more specific, total prescriptions for the year ended June 30 were 10,280 which is up from the prior year's 7,700 TRxs. I'll provide a quick snapshot of the recent Natesto prescription activity. Both new and total Natesto prescriptions were up from the previous quarter. Total prescriptions increased from 2,600 prescriptions in Q3 to 2,900 prescriptions in Q4 - or up to an average of 225 TRxs per week. This is a quarterly high, and this growth is significant. It is significant because we grew Natesto prescriptions in the face of transition. In late spring and early summer we transitioned service providers on the Natesto Direct program and modified it to make it a stronger offering for patients and clinicians. Through our constant improvement efforts, we identified a better and more comprehensive solution to assist patients, and we're looking forward to expanding services to patients on the reimbursement and patient support front. This new provider has begun its transition of prescriptions from previous providers and previous pharmacies, so there's a natural start up time and a lag to get the patients and physicians onboarded. We expect some continuing transition pains and potentially a short-term impact on scripts, but we're happy with the new provider and believe we're better positioned to grow Natesto through this more robust, scalable provider. So again, despite some disruption to the patient capture and support process, Natesto scripts are actually up quarter to quarter, and we're very happy to see that. We're excited about the new Natesto At Home program and how this will further support patients and providers in getting Natesto filled and covered. 2

Our male infertility product MiOXSYS also saw substantial growth in fiscal 2019. The company placed 91 instruments for the year, which takes MiOXSYS instrument placements to 269 around the world, having now sold the product into thirty-five countries. Multiple clinical presentations and scientific publications further showcased the product's clinical utility at leading conferences around the world. Of note, at this summer's ESHRE scientific conference in Vienna, six presentations were made by some of the world's leading andrologists and urologists to several large audiences of thought leaders and practitioners from around the globe. The business showed strong growth as evidenced by the Natesto and MiOXSYS performance, and the addition of sleep aid ZolpiMist and antitussive Tuzistra in 2019 are expected to propel additional growth with an expanded revenue base. Zolpimist, in the second half of fiscal 2019, became a higher promotional priority for the sales force and since we initiated our pay-no-more-than $49 copay program, we've grown NRxs 46% and TRxs 21% quarter to quarter. The Rx numbers are still relatively small, but its early in this re-launch and we expect to see steady growth from here. Zolpimist got a recent boost with the peer-reviewed publication by doctors Raffa and Westfield documenting that both the pK profile and clinical attributes stack up very favorably to Ambien tablets. In a publication in the peer-reviewed journal Pharmacology and Pharmacy, it was clearly demonstrated that Zolpimist spray outperforms Ambien tablets in both time to blood levels as well as in key clinical insomnia markers. The sales force has now been armed with this publication, and the early results are encouraging - and - again - scripts are growing. Also encouraging is the solid start we had with Tuzistra this past cough season. Despite getting out into the field after the cough season was underway and a lighter than normal cold season, we got Tuzistra XR to over 400 prescriptions weekly and a total of 7700 TRxs this fiscal year. We expect this year to be even stronger as we'll have a full season to be in the field. We also just launched co-promotion partnership that I'll speak to shortly. Before I do that, I'll turn it over to Dave to walk through the financials. Dave, please go ahead: Dave Green: Thank you, Josh, and thank you all for joining us this afternoon. Today, I'll review our financial results for the Fiscal Year ended June 30th 2019 - which was the strongest year for the Company since inception, from a financial perspective. First, a couple housekeeping notes: Our Form 10-K covering the twelve-month periods ended 6/30/19 and 6/30/2018 will be filed with the SEC later today. That filing contains our full, annual report. We also issued a press release earlier this afternoon -- with a summary of the 2019 results. The press release - which includes summary financial statements -- can be found in the 'Investors' section of our website: www.aytubio.com. 3

And now, our fiscal year 2019 financial results. As Josh mentioned, Revenue for 2019 was $7.32 million, which represents a doubling of FY 2018 revenue. The 100% revenue growth was led by Natesto, which surged 97% year-over-year. Next in line, our medical device, MiOXSYS, grew 89% year-over-year with strong growth in both Europe and Japan. And finally, both products launched in 2019, Tuzistra-XR and ZolpiMist, contributed to our 2019 top-line growth. Gross profit for 2019 was $5.1 million compared to $1.6 million in 2018, a more than 3x increase on higher revenue and a stronger gross profit margin. Operating expenses, excluding COGS, were approximately $22 million in FY 2019 compared to $21.3 million in 2018. Factoring out non-cash items, operating expenses were $18.7 million in 2019 compared to $17 million in 2018. The increase was driven by Sales & Marketing and Personnel expenses, largely to support new product launches and the addition of patient services supporting Natesto. G&A expenses declined in 2019 and offset some of the commercial cost increases. The operating loss for 2019 was $16.8 million, compared to $19.7 million in 2018. The roughly $2.85 million improvement was largely driven by revenue and gross profit growth offset by increased selling and personnel costs. Net loss for 2019 was $27.1 million or $3.48 per share. Of note, approximately $9.8 million of the net loss is attributable to a below the line, non-cash loss due to an increase in our contingent consideration liability. The sharp non-cash increase is due to an increase in expected contingent consideration tied to the acquisition of Tuzistra XR - as= well as expected future revenue growth over the product portfolio. This is a positive as higher expected revenue goes hand-in-hand with the expectation of increased contingent payouts such as royalties and milestones. Turning to the cash flow statement, net cash used in operating activities for fiscal 2019 was approximately $13.8 million, which is $2.1 million less than cash used in fiscal 2018. 4

