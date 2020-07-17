Azarbayjan Respublikasinin Markazi Banki : On CBA deposit auction on attraction of funds

Date:20 July 2020;
Time:11:00-11:15;
Platform:Bloomberg trade system;
Real-time auction data sending:10:00;
Type:hybrid auction;
Amount:AZN 100 000 000 (one hundred million);
Amount allowed for over-allocation:maximum 20% of offered amount
Duration:14 days;
Interest rate:6,51% - 6,99%
Disclaimer
Azarbayjan Respublikasinin Markazi Banki published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 09:20:09 UTC