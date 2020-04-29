Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Azerbaijan Tourism Board Launches Innovative Health and Safety Campaign to Further Strengthen Tourism Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 06:30am EDT

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), together with the State Tourism Agency (STA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan and in cooperation with Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AQTA), has announced the launch of an innovative program called SAHMAN (Sanitation and Hygiene Methods and Norms). 

"SAHMAN," meaning "immaculateness" in Azerbaijani, is a nationwide campaign set to transform Azerbaijan's existing health, safety and hygiene standards. Supported by the UNWTO, it also reaffirms the country's commitment towards providing a world-class tourism destination for its citizens and future visitors alike in the post-pandemic world. ATB is finalising talks with international firm PwC to audit and certify these standards.

As part of the countrywide measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, SAHMAN will adopt a holistic approach to fuel innovation across the tourism industry, ensuring the involvement of all relevant public and private partners, and the safety of those working in the sector. It will culminate with the launch of Azerbaijan's Domestic Tourism Campaign this summer.

Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of Azerbaijan Tourism Board commented, "The current global pandemic has brought to light the need to reassess and enhance our standards across the industry. The SAHMAN programme calls upon all stakeholders in Azerbaijan to adopt even better practices in their businesses in the interest of safeguarding public health and supporting the regrowth of the industry. With this long-term shift in behaviour, we aim to ensure that these higher standards will be upheld beyond the current crisis."

To launch the campaign, ATB and STA have partnered with the Azerbaijan Hotel Association (AHA), Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AQTA), regional municipalities and DMOs, with plans to also invite other government sectors to commit to maintaining top-quality standards across the country. The programme will focus on accommodation, F&B and touristic transportation providers – three key aspects of the tourism value chain.

Stakeholders will be expected to commit to sector-specific checklists introducing initiatives such as mandatory precautionary measures, safe distancing, disinfection, quarantine areas, cleaning methodology, and more. Participants will be supported and incentivised through three primary support programmes – Training, Amenities and Promotion – all of which will be financed by the STA. Implementation will be carried out in four phases, by: enrolling in the programme through www.sahman.az; participating in online and onsite trainings and certification; labelling; and validation.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azerbaijan-tourism-board-launches-innovative-health-and-safety-campaign-to-further-strengthen-tourism-industry-301049204.html

SOURCE The Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB)


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:41aCONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:41aSAIC MOTOR : Profit Slumps as Virus Slashes Sales
DJ
06:40aLIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:40aSPOTIFY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:40aSTENOCARE A/S : Notice to Annual General Meeting in STENOCARE A/S
AQ
06:40aS&P GLOBAL : The EU's Drive For Carbon Neutrality By 2050 Is Undeterred By COVID-19, Report Says
AQ
06:40aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Releases First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
06:39aPROTAGENIC THERAPEUTICS : NEW Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
06:39aUNITED THERAPEUTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:39aAKER BP : Invitation to Aker BP's Q1 2020 conference call
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group