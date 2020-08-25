Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Azerbaijan and Russia discussed issues of military cooperation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 11:35am EDT

On August 25, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, who is on a working visit to our country.
Welcoming the guests, the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan stressed that friendly relations between the heads of our states determine the dynamic development of relations between our countries in all spheres.
Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, Colonel General Z. Hasanov stressed that Armenia's aggressive policy is a serious threat to peace, stability, and security not only in Azerbaijan but also throughout the region. Referring to the recent provocations committed by the Armenian side in the direction of the Tovuz region, Colonel General Z. Hasanov noted that they were aimed at undermining relations between Azerbaijan and the CIS countries.
The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, stressing the role of the Russian Federation in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, emphasized that Russia, like all international organizations, recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and respects the independence and sovereignty of our country.
Expressing gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for the warm welcome, the Russian Defense Minister expressed deep condolences to the families of Azerbaijani servicemen who died as Shehids (martyrs) in the recent clashes on the border with Armenia.
General of the Army S. Shoigu commenting on the recent media reports on the transportation of weapons from Russia to Armenia by aircraft, noted that this transportation was not intended for the supply of weapons and military equipment, including military-type property to Armenia, but for the delivery of construction materials used in large-scale construction work carried out at the 102nd Russian military base in this country, as well as with the aim of rotating military personnel serving at this military base. He especially stressed that until today Russia has not taken any steps directed against Azerbaijan and would not take such steps in the future.
The parties also discussed issues of international and regional security, the current state of military cooperation and prospects for the development of relations, as well as exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest in the field of military-technical cooperation.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 15:34:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:50aHOWMET AEROSPACE : 2Q20 Analyst Presentation (PDF)
PU
11:50aAIR LIQUIDE : Access to Air Liquide's bio-NGV stations in France for heavy-duty trucks with the Shell card
PU
11:50aHOWMET AEROSPACE : 2Q20 Analyst Presentation Transcript (PDF)
PU
11:50aMANITOWOC : updates its free diagnostic mobile app to include Potain tower cranes; releases new Bluetooth-enabled pressure test kit
PU
11:50aCOFINIMMO N : Minutes of the extraordinary general meeting of 25.08.2020
PU
11:50aCOFINIMMO N : Compte-rendu de l'assemblée générale extraordinaire du 25.08.2020
PU
11:50aCOFINIMMO N : Proces-verbaal van de buitengewone algemene vergadering van 25.08.2020
PU
11:50aGiga Confirms No Undisclosed Material Change
NE
11:50aKudelski Security Recognized as a Leader in Managed Security Services Evaluation
TE
11:49aHANNOVER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
2AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON : Siltronic ramps up GaN wafer activities with AIXTRON system Order of fully automated AI..
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
4SEDANA MEDICAL AB (PUBL) : SEDANA MEDICAL AB : (publ), interim report Q2, 2020
5VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Virgin Australia's unsecured creditors to get 9%-13% return under Bain dea..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group