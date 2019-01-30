Azitra's Clinical Study of AZT-04 for Cosmetic Use Completes Enrollment

-- First clinical study to address safety on the skin using Azitra’s
microbe-based technology platform --
Azitra,
Inc., a company developing microbiome-based cosmetics and
therapeutics to treat skin diseases and conditions, announced today that
enrollment has been completed for the first human safety study of
AZT-04. AZT-04 is the Company’s lead product candidate and is in
development for cosmetic use and select therapeutic indications.
A balanced microbiome is critical to maintaining natural and healthy
looking skin. AZT-04 is a formulated topical product that contains a
proprietary strain of Staphyloccocus epidermidis (SE). SE is a
natural commensal organism that lives on the skin of humans that has
demonstrated the potential to improve skin appearance. The development
of AZT-04 is based on extensive research supported by a large number of
scientific publications showing the promise of SE to improve the
appearance of the skin.
“There is growing scientific evidence that applying a SE commensal such
as AZT-04 to the skin may have promise in remediation of different skin
conditions,” said Julia Oh, Ph.D., Assistant Professor at The Jackson
Laboratory. “This study is an important first step toward validating
this concept, and gaining a better understanding of how AZT-04
performs.” The Jackson Laboratory and Azitra have a research
collaboration, and Dr. Oh is a scientific advisor to the company.
Azitra’s first human study of AZT-04 is a cosmetic study and it will
examine the safety of three doses as well as evaluate changes in the
skin microbiome after topical application of the natural microbiological
agent. This trial will be conducted as a double-blind,
placebo-controlled study. The NCT number assigned by clinicaltrials.gov
for this study is NCT03820076. In future studies, Azitra also plans to
assess the potential of AZT-04 to prevent and treat rashes associated
with cancer therapy, such as EGFR inhibitor-associated rashes.
“As evidenced by the recent article
in Science, there is growing interest in role SE plays in
sustaining a healthy skin microbiome, and in the potential of leveraging
the organism to improve skin appearance and address skin disorders and
diseases,” said Richard Andrews, President and Chief Executive Officer
of Azitra. “The development pathway of AZT-04 for cosmetic use is
relatively straightforward and we expect this program to progress
rapidly. We plan to conduct additional studies for the product later
this year for both cosmetic use–addressing skin appearance–and as a
therapeutic for the treatment and prevention of rash associated with
cancer therapy.”
About Azitra
Azitra, Inc. is a preclinical stage
biotechnology company combining the power of the microbiome with
cutting-edge genetic engineering to treat skin disease. The Company was
founded in 2014 by scientists from Yale University and works with
world-leading scientists in dermatology, microbiology, and genetic
engineering to advance its cosmetic, and pharmaceutical programs to
treat atopic dermatitis, dry skin, rash associated with cancer
treatment, and targeted orphan indications. For more information visit www.azitrainc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005196/en/