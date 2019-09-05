Azul : Announces Traffic Figures for August 2019

São Paulo, September 4, 2019 - Azul S.A., 'Azul', (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served and flight departures, announces today its preliminary traffic results for August 2019.

Consolidated passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 26.4% compared to August 2018 on a capacity increase (ASKs) of 25.6%, resulting in a load factor of 83.0%, an increase of 0.6 percentage points compared to the same period in 2018. Domestic load factor was 82.6% and international load factor was 84.2%.

'Once again we grew capacity by double digits and increased our load factor, demonstrating a robust demand environment. We recently received our 31st A320neo and look forward to receiving our first Embraer E-2 in the coming weeks, both key drivers of margin expansion going forward', says John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.

