Azul : Announces Traffic Figures for August 2019

09/05/2019 | 08:47am EDT
Azul Announces Traffic Figures for August 2019

São Paulo, September 4, 2019 - Azul S.A., 'Azul', (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served and flight departures, announces today its preliminary traffic results for August 2019.

Consolidated passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 26.4% compared to August 2018 on a capacity increase (ASKs) of 25.6%, resulting in a load factor of 83.0%, an increase of 0.6 percentage points compared to the same period in 2018. Domestic load factor was 82.6% and international load factor was 84.2%.

'Once again we grew capacity by double digits and increased our load factor, demonstrating a robust demand environment. We recently received our 31st A320neo and look forward to receiving our first Embraer E-2 in the coming weeks, both key drivers of margin expansion going forward', says John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.

Click here to access the document.

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 12:46:07 UTC
