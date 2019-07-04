Azul : Announces Traffic Figures for June 2019

São Paulo, July 4, 2019 - Azul S.A., 'Azul', (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served and flight departures, announces today its preliminary traffic results for June 2019.

Consolidated passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 21.6% compared to June 2018 on a capacity increase (ASKs) of 14.7%, resulting in a load factor of 83.6%, an increase of 4.8 percentage points compared to the same period in 2018. Domestic passenger traffic increased 28.7% on a 20.3% increase in capacity resulting in a load factor of 82.3%, 5.4 percentage points higher than June 2018. International load factor was 87.8%.

In the 2Q19, load factor was 84.1%, an increase of 4.0 percentage points compared to the year before. Domestic load factor was 83.1% and international was 87.5%.

'Changing competitive dynamics in the Brazilian airline sector combined with the organic growth of our network resulted in strong traffic results for the month of June. We expect this trend to continue in July, which is a high season month for us. We ended the quarter with 28 A320neos and are excited to keep adding these game changing planes to our fleet during the second half of the year', says John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.'

