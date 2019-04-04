Log in
Azul : Announces Traffic Figures for March 2019

04/04/2019 | 08:42am EDT

São Paulo, April 4, 2019 - Azul S.A., 'Azul', (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served and flight departures, announces today its preliminary traffic results for March 2019.

Consolidated passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 15.6% compared to March 2018 on a capacity increase (ASKs) of 15.3% resulting in a load factor of 80.8%, an increase of 0.2 p.p. compared to the same period in 2018.

Domestic passenger traffic increased 20.1% on a 17.5% increase in capacity resulting in a load factor of 81.0%, 1.8 percentage points higher than March 2018. International load factor was 80.2%.

'As expected, the demand environment in Brazil continues to be robust. We will keep focusing our future capacity growth on strengthening our domestic network, driven by replacing smaller aircraft with larger aircraft on routes we already serve. We ended the quarter with 25 A320neos and as a result of the acceleration of our fleet transformation plan that we announced earlier this year, 40% of our capacity is expected to come from next generation aircraft in 2019', says John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.

Year to date we continue to be the most on-time airline in Brazil with 86.5% of flights departing within 15 minutes of departure time, according to FlightStats.

Click here to access the document.

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 12:41:10 UTC
