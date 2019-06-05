Azul : Announces Traffic Figures for May 2019

São Paulo, June 5, 2019 - Azul S.A., 'Azul', (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served and flight departures, announces today its preliminary traffic results for May 2019.

Consolidated passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 26.7% compared to May 2018 on a capacity increase (ASKs) of 20.4%, resulting in a load factor of 84.3%, an increase of 4.2 percentage points compared to the same period in 2018.

Domestic passenger traffic increased 32.8% on a 23.0% increase in capacity resulting in a load factor of 83.3%, 6.2 percentage points higher than May 2018. International load factor was 87.8%.

'May was another outstanding month for Azul - our load factor went up 4.2 percentage points while capacity grew 20.4%. We ended the month with 27 A320neos in our fleet and are excited with the fleet transformation opportunities that lie ahead of us, says John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.'

