Azul : Announces Traffic Figures for May 2019

06/05/2019 | 06:48pm EDT

São Paulo, June 5, 2019 - Azul S.A., 'Azul', (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served and flight departures, announces today its preliminary traffic results for May 2019.

Consolidated passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 26.7% compared to May 2018 on a capacity increase (ASKs) of 20.4%, resulting in a load factor of 84.3%, an increase of 4.2 percentage points compared to the same period in 2018.

Domestic passenger traffic increased 32.8% on a 23.0% increase in capacity resulting in a load factor of 83.3%, 6.2 percentage points higher than May 2018. International load factor was 87.8%.

'May was another outstanding month for Azul - our load factor went up 4.2 percentage points while capacity grew 20.4%. We ended the month with 27 A320neos in our fleet and are excited with the fleet transformation opportunities that lie ahead of us, says John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.'

Click here to access the document.

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 22:47:03 UTC
