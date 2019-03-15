Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Azul : Announces its 2019 Outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 10:34am EDT

São Paulo, March 15th, 2019 - Azul S.A., (B3: AZUL4)(NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of destinations and departures, announces today its outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019. All data is based on preliminary estimates.

We expect to grow total capacity by 18% to 20% in 2019, consisting of a 16% to 18% increase in domestic ASKs through the replacement of smaller aircraft with A320neos, and a 20% to 25% increase in international capacity mostly related to the introduction of three A330s during the year.

Next generation aircraft represented 30% of our ASKs in 2018 and are expected to represent 40% of our 2019 total capacity.

With the introduction of more seats to our network, we expect CASK to decrease between 1% and 3% year over year. We have a multi-year margin expansion strategy, and we expect to grow our EBIT margin every year over the next few years. Consistently, our EBIT guidance for 2019 will be 18% to 20% compared to a margin of 15.1% for 2018 under IFRS 16.

These preliminary estimates exclude the impact of a potential joint venture with Correios, the potential acquisition of select assets of Avianca Brasil, and non-recurring events.

Click here to access the document.

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 14:33:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:49aVERSEON : Change of TIDM
PU
10:48aLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of FTS International, Inc. of Securities Action
GL
10:47aJET AIRWAYS INDIA : Passengers rage over disruptions at India's embattled Jet Airways
RE
10:47aRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Conagra Brands, Inc. – CAG
BU
10:46aUBS : Deja vu - UBS tax case dredges up Swiss bank nightmares
RE
10:46aFACEBOOK : Trading Down 3.4%
DJ
10:44aIDENTITY IS SECURITY : When Data Calls
PU
10:44aOMAN CERAMICS O G : Resolutions taken by Ordinary Annual General Meeting
AQ
10:44aHIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
10:44aDP WORLD : supplies Somaliland's Bernera Port with 3 new cranes
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : SEC Charges VW, Ex-CEO Winterkorn With Defrauding U.S. Bond Investors
2APPLE : APPLE : says Spotify wants benefits of a free app without being free
3L'ORÉAL : L'ORÉAL: News Release: Annual General Meeting of 18 April 2019 / 2018 Registration Document
4FTSE 100 : UK shares up after vote for Brexit delay; oil majors gain
5SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Comments on media reports

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.