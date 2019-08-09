Azul : Board of Directors´ Meeting Minutes - Increase of the Capital Stock, ITR 2Q19

ANNEX I

Second Program of the Phantom Stock Option Plan of Azul S.A.

A. Selected Participants

Executives of the Group selected by the Compensation Committee, at its exclusive discretion, who will be entitled to the Phantom Stock Options, pursuant to the Phantom Stock Option Plan of Azul S.A.

B. Global Amount

The global amount of phantom stock options for the Second Program shall correspond to 405,000 Phantom Stock.

C. Beginning of the Vesting Period

July 7, 2019.

D. Vesting Period

Pursuant to the Plan, each Beneficiary will become vested in the granted Phantom Stock Options, based on four (4) equal annual portions ("Vesting Period"). Each Beneficiary will become vested, in the first portion, one (1) year after the commencement of the vesting period and, in the last portion, four (4) years after the commencement of the vesting period. Once the Beneficiary becomes vested in the granted Phantom Stock Options, the Phantom Stock Options may be exercised annually, twelve (12) months after the commencement of the Vesting Period.

E. Number of Phantom Stock Options

The number of Phantom Stock to be granted to the Executive shall be determined by the Compensation Committee based on the relevant levels of compensation and performance, and the price of the Phantom Stock.

F. Exercise price of the Phantom Stock Options

The exercise price of each Phantom Stock Option granted under the Second Program corresponds to R$ 42.09.

G. Exercise Period

Each Beneficiary will have a period of up to four (4) years, from the end of the Vesting Period of each portion, to exercise his or her Phantom Stock Options ("Term"), unless otherwise set forth by the Board of Directors, subject to the fulfillment of the requirements set forth in item D above. For the avoidance of any doubts, the Beneficiary must exercise the portion vesting in the first year of the Vesting Period, as well as the portion vesting in the third year of the Vesting Period, within four (4) years.