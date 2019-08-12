Log in
Azul : Enters Rio-São Paulo Air Shuttle Service with 34 Daily Flights

08/12/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

São Paulo, August 12, 2019 - Azul S.A., 'Azul', (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served and flight departures, announces that the Company will begin operating the Rio-São Paulo shuttle service on August 29. Tickets are available starting today on all of the Company's sales channels. Azul will fly 34 daily operations between the airports of Congonhas in São Paulo, and Santos Dumont in Rio de Janeiro, bringing more competition to the largest domestic market in Brazil and fourth largest in the world.

'We are very excited about the opportunity to offer the Azul Experience on flights between Rio and downtown São Paulo, adding to this market, our unique products such as live TV, free drinks and free snacks. We hope that this is just the first step in our expansion at the Congonhas airport. We look forward to be able to add even more routes and destinations in the future', says John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.

Click here to access the document.

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 21:31:07 UTC
