Azul Systems Announces General Availability of Zulu Mission Control v7.0

Powerful Open Source Java Performance Management, Monitoring, and Profiling Tool for Java SE 8 & 11

Monitor Java applications live in production without impacting performance

Perform detailed analysis and troubleshooting using Flight Recorder logs from prior runs

Commercial support included with all Zing and Zulu Enterprise subscriptions at no additional cost

Free downloads available immediately from the Azul website

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCON NYC – Azul Systems (Azul), the award-winning leader in Java runtime solutions, today announced the general availability of Zulu Mission Control v7.0. Based on the OpenJDK Mission Control project, Zulu Mission Control is a powerful Java performance management and application profiling tool that works with Azul’s Zing and Zulu JDKs/JVMs and supports both Java SE 8 and 11. Zulu Mission Control is free to use, and may be downloaded from www.azul.com/products/zulu-mission-control.

Zulu Mission Control Overview

Zulu Mission Control is a tested, certified build of the OpenJDK Mission Control project. Originally developed by Oracle, the software was open sourced by Oracle as part of OpenJDK 11. Azul has subsequently backported Zulu Mission Control to be compatible with both its Zing and Zulu Java runtimes that conform to both the Java SE 8 & 11 standards.

Zulu Mission Control features and benefits are highlighted below:

Zulu Mission Control Feature Benefits for Java Developers and Operations Teams 100% open source and free to use No risk of vendor lock-in Monitors live Java-based systems in production Fast troubleshooting and easy identification of problems when systems are running at production-level transaction rates Low performance impact during monitoring and data collection Identification of problems that might be masked by other profiling tools that have high performance overhead Support for both Java SE 8 and 11 Supports the broadest range of Java deployments Supports Azul’s Zing and Zulu JDKs/JVMs Centralized monitoring and profiling, even in mixed JVM environments Modern, intuitive user interface Easy to get started, and easy for development and QA teams to become productive quickly Commercial Support included with Zulu Enterprise and Zing subscriptions No additional costs for access to bug fixes and security updates for Zulu Mission Control Runs on Windows, Linux, and macOS-based desktops Supports all desktops and laptops commonly used by developers/DevOps

Flight Recorder and Zulu Mission Control

Flight Recorder is a very low-overhead way of collecting and storing performance and profiling data from Java runtimes during the execution of a Java application. Zulu Mission Control uses the information from JDKs/JVMs which incorporate the Flight Recorder technology to monitor live JVMs, as well as perform detailed analysis and historical playback of applications using previously generated data logs. Flight Recorder was open sourced by Oracle as part of the OpenJDK 11 project. Azul has backported Flight Recorder to support Java 8 and incorporated into its Zing, Zulu Enterprise, and Zulu Embedded offerings.

“Zulu Mission Control is a 100% open source, best-in-breed profiling and monitoring tool which helps Java developers and DevOps teams to track, monitor, and debug Java-based applications,” said Scott Sellers, Azul Systems president and CEO. “We’re excited to be bringing this powerful and flexible tool to the Java Community, and we look forward to extending its capabilities in cooperation with the OpenJDK project.”

Commercial support for Zulu Mission Control is included at no additional charge with all Zing and Zulu Enterprise subscriptions. For additional information regarding Zulu Mission Control and to download a free copy of the software, visit www.azul.com/products/zulu-mission-control. To learn more about Zing, Zulu Enterprise, or Zulu Embedded, visit www.azul.com/products/zing, www.azul.com/products/zulu-enterprise, and www.azul.com/products/zulu-embedded respectively.

About Azul Systems

Twitter: @azulsystems

Azul Systems, the industry’s only company exclusively focused on Java and the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), builds fully supported, certified standards-compliant Java runtime solutions that bring the power of Java to the enterprise, cloud, and embedded/IoT. Zing is a JVM designed for a wide variety of enterprise Java applications and workloads that may require any combination of low latency, high transaction rates, large working memory, improved query performance and/or consistent response times. Zulu is Azul’s certified, freely available open source build of OpenJDK with a variety of flexible commercial support options, available in configurations for ISVs, enterprises, and on-premise or Cloud deployments, as well as custom and embedded/IoT devices. For additional information, visit www.azul.com.

Zulu Enterprise, Zulu Embedded, and ZuluFX are trademarks, and Azul Systems, the Azul Systems logo, Zulu, Zing, and ReadyNow! are registered trademarks of Azul Systems, Inc. Java and OpenJDK are trademarks of Oracle Corporation and/or its affiliated companies in the United States and other countries.

Howard Green

Azul Systems

hgreen@azul.com

4088595736

