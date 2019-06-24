Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Azul Systems Announces General Availability of Zulu Mission Control v7.0

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 01:55pm EDT

 Powerful Open Source Java Performance Management, Monitoring, and Profiling Tool for Java SE 8 & 11

  • Monitor Java applications live in production without impacting performance
  • Perform detailed analysis and troubleshooting using Flight Recorder logs from prior runs
  • Commercial support included with all Zing and Zulu Enterprise subscriptions at no additional cost
  • Free downloads available immediately from the Azul website

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCON NYC Azul Systems (Azul), the award-winning leader in Java runtime solutions, today announced the general availability of Zulu Mission Control v7.0. Based on the OpenJDK Mission Control project, Zulu Mission Control is a powerful Java performance management and application profiling tool that works with Azul’s Zing and Zulu JDKs/JVMs and supports both Java SE 8 and 11.  Zulu Mission Control is free to use, and may be downloaded from www.azul.com/products/zulu-mission-control.

Zulu Mission Control Overview
Zulu Mission Control is a tested, certified build of the OpenJDK Mission Control project. Originally developed by Oracle, the software was open sourced by Oracle as part of OpenJDK 11. Azul has subsequently backported Zulu Mission Control to be compatible with both its Zing and Zulu Java runtimes that conform to both the Java SE 8 & 11 standards.

Zulu Mission Control features and benefits are highlighted below:

Zulu Mission Control FeatureBenefits for Java Developers and Operations Teams
100% open source and free to useNo risk of vendor lock-in
  
Monitors live Java-based systems in productionFast troubleshooting and easy identification of problems when systems are running at production-level transaction rates
Low performance impact during monitoring and data collectionIdentification of problems that might be masked by other profiling tools that have high performance overhead
Support for both Java SE 8 and 11Supports the broadest range of Java deployments
Supports Azul’s Zing and Zulu JDKs/JVMsCentralized monitoring and profiling, even in mixed JVM environments
Modern, intuitive user interfaceEasy to get started, and easy for development and QA teams to become productive quickly
Commercial Support included with Zulu Enterprise and Zing subscriptionsNo additional costs for access to bug fixes and security updates for Zulu Mission Control
Runs on Windows, Linux, and macOS-based desktopsSupports all desktops and laptops commonly used by developers/DevOps

Flight Recorder and Zulu Mission Control
Flight Recorder is a very low-overhead way of collecting and storing performance and profiling data from Java runtimes during the execution of a Java application. Zulu Mission Control uses the information from JDKs/JVMs which incorporate the Flight Recorder technology to monitor live JVMs, as well as perform detailed analysis and historical playback of applications using previously generated data logs.  Flight Recorder was open sourced by Oracle as part of the OpenJDK 11 project.  Azul has backported Flight Recorder to support Java 8 and incorporated into its Zing, Zulu Enterprise, and Zulu Embedded offerings.

“Zulu Mission Control is a 100% open source, best-in-breed profiling and monitoring tool which helps Java developers and DevOps teams to track, monitor, and debug Java-based applications,” said Scott Sellers, Azul Systems president and CEO. “We’re excited to be bringing this powerful and flexible tool to the Java Community, and we look forward to extending its capabilities in cooperation with the OpenJDK project.”

Commercial support for Zulu Mission Control is included at no additional charge with all Zing and Zulu Enterprise subscriptions. For additional information regarding Zulu Mission Control and to download a free copy of the software, visit www.azul.com/products/zulu-mission-control. To learn more about Zing, Zulu Enterprise, or Zulu Embedded, visit www.azul.com/products/zing, www.azul.com/products/zulu-enterprise, and www.azul.com/products/zulu-embedded respectively.

About Azul Systems
Twitter: @azulsystems

Azul Systems, the industry’s only company exclusively focused on Java and the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), builds fully supported, certified standards-compliant Java runtime solutions that bring the power of Java to the enterprise, cloud, and embedded/IoT. Zing is a JVM designed for a wide variety of enterprise Java applications and workloads that may require any combination of low latency, high transaction rates, large working memory, improved query performance and/or consistent response times. Zulu is Azul’s certified, freely available open source build of OpenJDK with a variety of flexible commercial support options, available in configurations for ISVs, enterprises, and on-premise or Cloud deployments, as well as custom and embedded/IoT devices. For additional information, visit www.azul.com.

Zulu Enterprise, Zulu Embedded, and ZuluFX are trademarks, and Azul Systems, the Azul Systems logo, Zulu, Zing, and ReadyNow! are registered trademarks of Azul Systems, Inc. Java and OpenJDK are trademarks of Oracle Corporation and/or its affiliated companies in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

Howard Green
Azul Systems
hgreen@azul.com 
4088595736

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e53cc59-bf93-450e-be6a-0eee36ff0e89

Primary Logo

Zulu Mission Control v7.0 General Availability 24 June 2019

Zulu Mission Control highlighting GC performance

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:02pYEXT : What's New in Voice and Visual Search?
PU
03:01pWP ENGINE : to Acquire Flywheel
BU
03:01pWEBCO INDUSTRIES, INC. : Announces Appointment of Catherine Wilcox to Board
BU
03:00pMORPHOSYS : Appoints Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., as New Chief Executive Officer
EQ
02:59pEROS CLASS ACTION DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Eros International PLC - EROS
PR
02:59pAMMO : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02:57pKGHM POLSKA MIEDZ : Decision on the bonds issue and terms of the Polish issue of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A.'s bonds
PU
02:57pSTANDARD CHARTERED BANK GHANA : Commodity Exchange sign MoU
AQ
02:57pCATALENT : Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2027
BU
02:56pCHINA YOUZAN : Short Selling Turnover (GEM) up to morning close
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Daimler slumps as diesel costs wipe out profit growth
2FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : confirms Huawei mail ban as new 'mistake' reignites Chinese ire
3Oil prices slip on demand fears, Mideast tensions ease
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Bitcoin trades above $11,000, after 10% weekend jump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About