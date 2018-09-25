Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Azul Systems Collaborates with Microsoft to Bring Free Java Production Support on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 06:09pm CEST

Sunnyvale, CA, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

0_medium_ZuluEnterpriseJavaSupportLifecycleforAzureandAzureStack.png


2_medium_azul_vert_logo_3503662.jpg


  • Azul Systems is making fully compatible and compliant commercial builds of Java SE available for Java developers on Microsoft Azure via a new strategic collaboration with Microsoft
  • Azul Systems will provide fully-supported Zulu Enterprise builds of OpenJDK for Azure for all long-term support (LTS) versions of Java, starting with Java SE 7, 8, and 11
  • New Java offering is designed to make Azure-based Java deployments worry-free by incorporating quarterly security updates and bug fixes 

Azul Systems, the award-winning leader in Java runtime solutions, today announced a new collaboration with Microsoft. The new Azul and Microsoft initiative is designed to ensure that Java developers and Java-based businesses using Microsoft Azure have access to fully-supported, certified, open source builds of OpenJDK with timely security updates and bug fixes – without incurring additional licensing or support costs.

Announcement Background

The Java SE landscape is undergoing a change in release cadence and support availability. In September 2017, Oracle announced the end of free public security updates and platform bug fixes for Java SE 8 and Java SE 11, effective January 2019. This announcement was in addition to the introduction of a six-month cadence of future Java releases, and the designation of long term support (LTS) versions of Java SE to be released every three years.  

Azul’s Zulu Enterprise builds of OpenJDK are compatible and compliant builds of OpenJDK that have been extensively tested and certified by Azul Systems. As with Oracle’s commercially supported Java SE products, Azul’s builds of OpenJDK have quarterly security updates and bug fixes, which are also an integral part of Azul’s offering for Azure. 

To help ensure that Azure customers are able to adopt new releases of Java at their own pace, Azul provides long term support (LTS) for major releases of Java SE, starting with Java 7 and 8, and the newly-released Java 11. This support includes back porting of security updates and bug fixes to Java 7 and 8 reported in newer versions of Java such as Java 11, and ensures the continued stability and security of older versions of Java. The chart below highlights the announced support for Zulu Enterprise on Microsoft Azure:

Chart link: https://assets.azul.com/files/Zulu-Enterprise-Java-Support-Lifecycle-for-Azure-and-Azure-Stack-.png

Oracle Java SE Support roadmap: https://www.oracle.com/technetwork/java/javase/eol-135779.html

Azul Systems Java SE roadmap: https://www.azul.com/products/azul_support_roadmap/

Perspective on the new Azul Systems and Microsoft Java initiative

“For the past year, many aspects of the Java landscape have been in transition”, said John Abbott, co-founder and Distinguished Analyst at 451 Research. “Developers need certainty and the assurance of continuing support and maintenance for their technology platform of choice. Microsoft will help to provide that assurance through its collaboration with Azul, a long-established contributor of innovation to the Java community.”

“We have been delivering certified builds of OpenJDK to Microsoft for more than five years,” said Scott Sellers, Azul Systems president and CEO. “With today’s announcement we extend our collaboration by standing with Microsoft to deliver fully-supported builds of Zulu Enterprise to the community of Azure-based Java developers – at no additional cost to them -- for both development and production use.”  

John Montgomery, Partner Director of Program Management for Developer Tools at Microsoft Corp. said, “Even as Java moves forward, there are many Java applications that depend on Java 7 and 8. We’re pleased to be able to work with Azul to support Java for our mutual customers, starting from Java 7, ensuring that customers can move forward to new versions of Java at their own pace, with confidence that they’ll be able to run on a compatible, supported, and secure Java platform for many years.”

Details of the new support for Java on Azure 

Azul Systems will deliver certified production editions of Zulu Enterprise for use with Azure. These production editions of Zulu Enterprise are built, tested, and certified by Azul Systems and are supported by Azure Support and Azul Systems. Azure Stack Java developers will not have to pay license or support fees to any third party for Java SE support.  

Additional information about this new capability for Java developers is available on the Azure blog at https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/microsoft-and-azul-systems-bring-free-java-lts-support-to-azure/.

Availability

As a result of this new initiative, Azure-based Java developers will be able to consume certified, production-ready builds of OpenJDK from multiple locations and in a variety of package types. Furthermore, Azure users will also be able to build unlimited Docker images which include the supported Zulu Enterprise builds of OpenJDK using production editions of any Windows or Linux distros available on Azure.

Current distributions of Zulu Enterprise for Azure and Azure Stack users include the following:

About Azul Systems
Twitter: www.twitter.com/Azulsystems 

Azul Systems, the industry’s only company exclusively focused on Java and the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), builds fully supported, certified standards-compliant Java runtime solutions that bring the power of Java to the enterprise, cloud, and embedded/IoT. Zing is a JVM designed for enterprise Java applications and workloads that require any combination of low latency, high transaction rates, large working memory, and/or consistent response times. Zulu is Azul’s certified, freely available open source build of OpenJDK with a variety of flexible support options, available in configurations for the enterprise, cloud, as well as custom and embedded/IoT devices. For additional information, visit https://www.azul.com.

Azul Systems, the Azul Systems logo, Zulu, Zing, and ReadyNow! are registered trademarks. Java and OpenJDK are trademarks of Oracle Corporation and/or its affiliated companies in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders. 

Attachment 

Liz Erk
Azul Systems
781-279-0370
liz@azul.com

Howard Green
Azul Systems
408 859 5736
hgreen@azul.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:27pCFP Board Imposes Public Discipline
PR
06:26pSHIRE PLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:26pWorld’s Most Collaborative Companies Revealed – SWOOP Analytics Report
BU
06:25pFULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06:25pPCG Advisory Group CEO Jeff Ramson to Participate on Panel at Annual Blockchain & Crypto Investors Conference, “Blockchain-N-Smart Contracts”
GL
06:24pSAP : SuccessFactors Work-Life Wins HR Innovation Award
PU
06:24pSANTA CLARA UNIVERSITY : Announces Five Cristo Rey Scholarships
BU
06:24pBanco Santander Names UBS Investment Bank Head Andrea Orcel as Next CEO
DJ
06:23pFCC Approved Sector 5's 15W Wireless Transmitting Wall
BU
06:22pICAHN ENTERPRISES LP : Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Two Single-Tenant Pep Boys in Dallas MSA to California Buyers
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Signals Divestitures, New Investments
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns on profit, blames price and trade wars
3U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
4TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
5LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Why is Brent more expensive than WTI?

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.