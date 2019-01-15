Azul : announces the re-election of the Company´s Board of Executive Officers

São Paulo, January 15th, 2019 - Azul S.A. ('Azul' or 'Company') (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), hereby informs to the Company's shareholders and to the market that the Company's Board of Directors approved in a meeting held on January 10, 2019, the re-election of the Company's current Board of Executive Officers for a new term of office of two (2) years.

The minutes of the meeting of the Board of Directors that approved the re-election of the Board of Executive Officers is filed at the Company's headquarters and available on our Investor Relations website, (ri.voeazul.com.br), and also on the CVM website (www.cvm.gov.br), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão website (www.b3.com.br) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC website (www.sec.gov).

Click here to access the document.