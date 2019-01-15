Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Azul : announces the re-election of the Company´s Board of Executive Officers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 06:49pm EST

São Paulo, January 15th, 2019 - Azul S.A. ('Azul' or 'Company') (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), hereby informs to the Company's shareholders and to the market that the Company's Board of Directors approved in a meeting held on January 10, 2019, the re-election of the Company's current Board of Executive Officers for a new term of office of two (2) years.

The minutes of the meeting of the Board of Directors that approved the re-election of the Board of Executive Officers is filed at the Company's headquarters and available on our Investor Relations website, (ri.voeazul.com.br), and also on the CVM website (www.cvm.gov.br), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão website (www.b3.com.br) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC website (www.sec.gov).

Click here to access the document.

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 23:48:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:41pLIBERTY Dental Scores High 5 Award from First 5 Sacramento
BU
07:40pSOMERO ENTERPRISES : Supports Growth Strategy with Acquisition to Start off 2019
BU
07:39pHAWAIIAN : Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call
PU
07:36pNETEL TECHNOLOGY : interim turns profit at HK$1.29m
AQ
07:36pHSI ends up 448 pts at 26,746 midday; turnover at HK$49.6bn
AQ
07:34pAMERICAN AIRLINES : Marks the 10th Anniversary of the Miracle on the Hudson
PU
07:34pJACOBS ENGINEERING : Emerging Technologies for Resilient Cities – Applying Big Data to New Approaches in Mobility
PU
07:34pBANCO SANTANDER : Santander Withdraws CEO Job Offer Over Concerns on Compensation -- Update
DJ
07:34pPMC Group International Announces Acquisition of Product Line from Solvay, SA
BU
07:34pMortgage rates for first-time homebuyers decline in Shanghai
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CITIGROUP : JPMorgan misses fourth-quarter profit estimates as bond trading slumps
2UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : Delta, United profit beats encourage sector, but shutdown impact looms
3AT&T : Netflix raises prices for U.S. subscribers
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : As loans and revenue shrink, Wells Fargo leans on cost cut..
5SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.