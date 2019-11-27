Log in
Azumah Resources : Industrial Profits decreased 2.9 percent in the First Ten Months of 2019

11/27/2019 | 09:43pm EST

In the first ten months of 2019, the profits made by industrial enterprises above the designated size achieved 5,015.1 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 2.9 percent (calculated on comparable basis, taking into account factors such as the standard adjustment according to the statistical system, the enhancement of statistical law enforcement, the elimination of data, and the enterprise reform and divestiture, entities inventory checking of the fourth economic census, see Annotations IV for details), and the pace of decline enlarged 0.8 percentage point compared with that in the first nine months.

In the first ten months, among the industrial enterprises above the designated size, the profits of state-holding industrial enterprises gained 1,471.55 billion yuan, a decrease of 12.1 percent year-on-year, that of joint-stock enterprises stood at 3,662.33 billion yuan, fell by 2.4 percentage points, that of foreign funded enterprises, and enterprises funded from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan achieved 1,258.5 billion yuan, decreased by 4.0 percent; and that of private enterprises gained 1,391.5 billion yuan, an increase of 5.3 percent.

In the first ten months, the profits of mining and quarrying reached 472.13 billion yuan, an increase of 2.4 percent year-on-year, that of manufacturing was 4,129.14 billion yuan, a decrease of 4.9 percent, that of production and distribution of electricity, heat, gas and water reached 413.84 billion yuan, up by 14.4 percent.

In the first ten months, within 41 branches of industrial divisions, the industrial profits of 30 industrial divisions increased year-on-year, and that of 11 decreased. In view of the profit growth of major industries, that of production and supply of electric power and heat power, manufacture of electrical machinery and equipment, special-purpose machinery, manufacture of non-metallic mineral products, manufacture of computer, communication equipment and other electronic equipment, smelting and pressing of non-ferrous metals, processing of food from agricultural products, extraction of petroleum and natural gas, manufacture of general-purpose machinery, increased by 16.2, 15.0, 12.0, 10.9, 6.0, 5.4, 5.1, 3.4 and 2.8 percent respectively, while that of processing of petroleum, coal and other fuels, smelting and pressing of ferrous metals, manufacture of chemical raw material and chemical products, manufacture of motor vehicles, manufacture of textile, and mining and washing of coal, decreased by 51.2, 44.2, 25.3, 14.7, 6.4 and 2.1 percent respectively.

In the first ten months, the revenue from activities of industrial enterprises above the designated size reached 85.66 trillion yuan, increased by 4.2 percent year-on-year. The costs of activities were 72.19 trillion yuan, up by 4.5 percent. The profit rate revenue from activities was 5.85 percent, a decrease of 0.44 percentage point year-on-year.

By the end of October, the total assets of industrial enterprises above the designated size was 117.49 trillion yuan, increased by 5.8 percent year-on-year; the total liabilities reached 66.74 trillion yuan, increased by 4.9 percent; the total owners' equity was 50.75 trillion yuan, increased by 7.0 percent. The asset-liability ratio was 56.8 percent, a decrease of 0.5 percentage point year-on-year.

By the end of October, the total volume of notes receivable and accounts receivable for industrial enterprises above designated hit 17.46 trillion yuan, went up by 3.5 percent year-on-year. The total inventory value of finished products for industrial enterprises accounted for 4,317.01 billion yuan, increased by 0.4 percent.

In the first ten months, the costs for per-hundred-yuan of business income above the designated size stood at 84.28 yuan, an increase of 0.21 yuan year-on-year, that of the expenses for per-hundred-yuan stood at 8.71 yuan, an increase of 0.22 yuan year-on-year.

By the end of October, the revenue activities brought by per-hundred-yuan assets above the designated size was 90.5 yuan, a decrease of 1.6 yuan year-on-year; the revenue from activities per capita was 1,375 thousand yuan, an increase of 103 thousand yuan year-on-year; the turnover days of finished goods were 17.3 days, decreased 0.2 day from that in the previous year; the days of notes receivable and accounts receivable hit an average of 55.4 days, an increase of 1.6 days year-on-year.

In October, the profits made by industrial enterprises above the designated size achieved 427.56 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 9.9 percent, the pace of decline enlarged 4.6 percent points over that in September.

Key Financial Indicators of Industrial Enterprises

above the Designated Size in the First Ten Months of 2019

Table I

Indicators

Operating Income

Operating Costs

Total Profits

Jan-Oct (100 million yuan)

Increase rate Y/Y

(%)

Jan-Oct (100 million yuan)

Increase rate Y/Y

(%)

Jan-Oct (100 million yuan)

Increase rate Y/Y

(%)

Total

856557.9

4.2

721883.3

4.5

50151.0

-2.9

Of which: Mining and Quarrying

37655.1

4.4

27249.3

6.4

4721.3

2.4

Manufacturing

755488.5

4.0

638901.2

4.3

41291.4

-4.9

Production and Distribution of Electricity, Heat, Gas and Water

63414.4

6.8

55732.7

5.5

4138.4

14.4

Of which: State-holding Enterprises

236442.6

3.5

193275.2

4.5

14715.5

-12.1

Joint-Stock Enterprises

640028.8

5.7

538603.3

6.0

36623.3

-2.4

Enterprises with Funds From Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and Foreign Funded Enterprises

190092.9

-0.4

159967.2

-0.3

12585.0

-4.0

Of which: Private Enterprises

280597.4

6.8

243282.5

6.4

13915.0

5.3

Note : 1.Due to the overlap of economic type grouping, the total is not equal to the total of sub-items.

2.Due to the rounding-off reasons, the subentries may not add up to the aggregate totals, no adjustment.

Quality Performance Indicators of Industrial Enterprises

above the Designated Size in the First Ten Months of 2019

Table II

Indicators

Profit Rate of Revenue

Costs for per-hundred-yuan

Expenses for per-hundred-yuan

Revenue from Brought by per Hundred yuan Assets

Per captal Income

Asset-Liability Ratio

Turnover Days of Finished Goods

Average Payback Period of Notes & Accounts Receivable

Jan-Oct (%)

Jan- Oct (yuan)

Jan- Oct (yuan)

By the end of October (yuan)

By the end of October (10 thousand yuan/ person)

By the end of October (%)

By the end of October (days)

By the end of October(days)

Total

5.85

84.28

8.71

90.5

137.5

56.8

17.3

55.4

Of which: Mining and Quarrying

12.54

72.37

11.45

46.0

95.1

59.2

12.9

44.4

Manufacturing

5.47

84.57

8.76

105.8

135.8

56.1

18.9

57.5

Production and Distribution of Electricity, Heat, Gas and Water

6.53

87.89

6.41

42.1

234.0

59.0

0.6

36.0

Of which: State-holding Enterprises

6.22

81.74

7.92

63.1

210.9

58.3

13.8

49.3

Joint-Stock Enterprises

5.72

84.15

8.75

89.3

139.2

57.3

17.4

51.4

Enterprises with Funds From Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and Foreign Funded Enterprises

6.62

84.15

8.97

103.7

133.8

53.9

18.0

71.5

Of which: Private Enterprises

4.96

86.70

8.11

136.7

115.7

57.9

16.6

44.1

Key Financial Indicators of Industrial Enterprises above the

Designated Size in the First Ten Months of 2019 (Group by Industries)

Table III

Indicators

Operating Income

Operating Costs

Total Profits

Jan- Oct (100 million yuan)

Increase rate Y/Y

(%)

Jan- Oct (100 million yuan)

Increase rate Y/Y

(%)

Jan- Oct (100 million yuan)

Increase rate Y/Y

(%)

Total

856557.9

4.2

721883.3

4.5

50151.0

-2.9

Mining and Washing of Coal

20335.8

3.5

14661.1

6.0

2418.5

-2.1

Extraction of Petroleum and Natural Gas

7081.0

0.1

4295.9

2.9

1567.9

3.4

Mining of Ferrous Metal Ores

2898.4

13.3

2288.6

7.8

206.1

189.5

Mining of Non-Ferrous Metal Ores

2715.7

2.7

2106.7

6.7

258.1

-23.0

Mining And Processing of Nonmetal Ores

2772.2

5.3

2142.1

3.6

244.0

19.8

Mining Support Service Activities

1827.4

24.0

1732.8

22.3

26.0

154.9

Mining of Other Ores N.E.C

24.7

16.0

22.0

18.9

0.7

75.0

Processing of Food From Agricultural Products

37455.9

4.1

33931.9

4.2

1342.2

5.1

Manufacture of Foods

15461.6

6.4

12046.2

7.4

1301.4

8.7

Manufacture of Wines, Beverage and Refined Tea

12666.8

7.1

8575.0

5.5

1840.2

17.6

Manufacture of Cigarettes And Tobacco

9733.8

8.3

3261.8

2.5

1050.2

19.3

Manufacture of Textile

19504.3

-0.5

17408.3

-0.9

730.8

-6.4

Manufacture of Textile Wearing Apparel And Ornament

13077.0

-0.2

11176.8

-0.6

685.3

-3.4

Manufacture of Leather, Fur, Feather Aad Its Products

9650.4

2.7

8352.8

2.0

550.5

6.1

Processing of Timbers, Manufacture of Wood, Bamboo, Rattan, Palm, and Straw Products

6864.4

1.5

6125.6

1.5

286.1

-1.1

Manufacture of Furniture

5658.6

4.5

4709.8

3.3

342.0

17.8

Manufacture of Paper and Paper Products

10879.3

-3.0

9439.1

-2.5

506.2

-17.0

Printing, Reproduction of Recording Media

5274.8

1.2

4412.1

0.1

334.3

10.2

Manufacture of Articles for Culture, Education, Artwork, Sport and Entertainment Activity

10660.4

3.5

9243.3

2.3

524.0

10.8

Petroleum, coal and other Fuel Manufacturing

39226.5

2.7

32879.6

7.4

1064.3

-51.2

Manufacture of Chemical Raw Material and Chemical Products

53926.5

-1.0

45225.4

-0.1

2970.5

-25.3

Manufacture of Medicines

19672.6

9.2

11162.5

7.6

2596.8

10.6

Manufacture of Chemical Fibres

7028.2

3.6

6429.7

4.8

227.7

-26.3

Manufacture of Rubber and Plastics Products

20568.6

2.7

17582.3

1.7

1049.9

13.9

Manufacture of Non-Metallic Mineral Products

42997.6

11.9

35455.2

11.9

3596.0

10.9

Manufacture and Processing of Ferrous Metals

59051.6

7.1

54462.4

11.2

2119.1

-44.2

Manufacture and Processing of Non-Ferrous Metals

46033.7

6.8

43296.0

7.0

985.3

5.4

Manufacture of Fabricated Metal Products

27655.4

5.4

24237.6

4.8

1179.4

10.9

Manufacture of General-Purpose Machinery

30328.7

3.7

25053.2

3.3

1891.3

2.8

Manufacture of Special-Purpose Machinery

24043.0

7.5

19221.8

6.2

1705.7

12.0

Manufacture of Motor Vehicles

64621.3

-3.3

54611.1

-2.7

4161.7

-14.7

Manufacture of Railway Locomotives, Building of Ships and Boats, Manufacture of Air and Spacecrafts and Other Transportation Equipments

8864.2

6.4

7542.1

5.9

451.1

13.1

Manufacture of Electrical Machinery and Equipment

52486.6

5.5

44131.9

4.8

3026.5

15.0

Manufacture of Computer, Communication Equipment and Other Electronic Equipment

90590.0

4.7

79434.0

4.2

3944.3

6.0

Manufacture of Measuring Instrument and Meter

5620.1

7.2

4281.2

6.8

520.1

5.4

Other Manufacturing

1319.3

0.1

1114.9

-1.2

72.8

6.4

Waste Recycling and Recovery

3551.9

9.6

3250.6

9.7

173.6

5.5

Repair of Fabricated Metal Products, Machinery and Equipment

1015.4

11.4

846.8

9.9

62.0

4.4

Production and Supply of Electric Power and Heat Power

54159.6

5.8

48041.7

4.2

3407.7

16.2

Production and Distribution of Gas

6903.8

14.8

5998.7

16.0

471.0

0.7

Production and Distribution of Water

2351.0

9.1

1692.3

8.6

259.6

18.2

Note : Due to the rounding-off reasons, the subentries may not add up to the aggregate totals, no adjustment.

Annotations:

I. Explanatory Notes:

1. Total Profits: refer to the surplus of various revenue deducting various costs in the production process of enterprises, reflecting the total profit and loss in the report period.

2. Operating income: refers to the total amount of revenue of enterprises recognized by the principal business and other business operations.

4. Operating costs: refers to the total costs of enterprises incurred by the principal business and other business operations.

4. Total Assets: refers to the resources which are gotten from past transactions or events, owned or controlled by enterprises, and expected to bring economic benefits to the enterprises.

5. Total Liabilities: refers to the current obligation generated from past transactions or events, and expected an outflow of economic benefits from the enterprises.

6. Total Owners' Equity: refers to the residual interests after deducting liabilities, which belongs to the enterprises owners.

7. Notes receivable and Accounts Receivable: refers to the enterprise's rights due to the sale of goods, services, and other business activities, as well as commercial drafts received, including bank acceptance bills and commercial acceptance bills.

In June 2018, the Ministry of Finance issued the Notice on Amending the 2018 Annual Financial Statements of General Enterprises (Accounting [2018] No. 15), and revised the financial statement format of general enterprises. The enterprise balance sheet is no longer listed the item of 'Accounts Receivable', and the items of 'receivable notes and accounts receivable' are listed instead. In line with the corporate financial statements, from 2019, stop to release the monthly 'accounts receivable' data, and the 'receivable notes and accounts receivable' data will be released. Relevant indicators are adjusted accordingly.

8. Finished Goods: refers to manufactured products which are ready for sale by the end of report period.

9. Profit Rate of Revenue from Principal Activities = total profits / revenue from principal activities × 100%, unit: %.

10. Costs for per-hundred-yuan Turnover of Principal Activities = the costs of revenue from principal activities / the revenue from principal activities ×100, unit: yuan.

11. Expenses for per-hundred-yuan Turnover of Principal Activities = (selling expenses + administrative expenses + financial expenses) / the revenue from principal activities ×100, unit: yuan.

12. Revenue from Activities Brought by per Hundred yuan Assets = the revenue from activities / average assets / the cumulative number of months × 12 × 100, unit: yuan.

13. Revenue from Activities per Capita = revenue from activities / average number of employment / the cumulative number of months × 12, unit: 10 thousand yuan/ person.

14. Asset-Liability Ratio = total liabilities / total assets × 100%, unit: %.

15. Turnover Days of Finished Goods = 360 × average finished goods / revenue from activities × the cumulative number of months / 12, unit: days.

16. Days Sales Outstanding (the number of days on average a company takes to collect its accounts receivable) = 360 ×average accounts receivable / revenue from activities ×the cumulative number of months / 12, unit: days.

17. In the columns of increase rate year-on-year of the three tables above, the 'note' refers to negative total profits in the same period last year, which means loss; the positive value refers to a year-on-year increase of profits; the negative value which is greater than or equal to -100% refers to a year-on-year decrease of profits; the value less than -100% indicates turning gain in the same period last year into loss in current period; and the value of 0 indicates that the profits remain at the same level year-on-year.

II. In order to fully reflect the income scale of industrial enterprises, from 2019, replace 'principle revenue from activities' with 'revenue from activities'. Relevant indicators are adjusted accordingly.

III. The collective enterprise data released in the past refers to the enterprise whose registration type is 'collective'. With the establishment of the modern enterprise system, the proportion of enterprises registered as 'collective' is declining (in 2018, the revenue from activities of collective enterprises accounts for the full industrial enterprises above designated size is only 0.18%), so from 2019, the date of the collective enterprise release will be cancel.

IV. The growth rates of the total profits and revenue from activities of industrial enterprises above designated size are calculated on a comparable basis. There are incomparable factors between the data in the reporting period and the same indicator data published in the previous year, which cannot be directly compared to calculate the growth rate. The main reasons are: (1) According to the statistical system, the survay coverage of industrial enterprises above designated size is adjusted regularly every year. Each year, some companies will be included in the survey after having reached designated size, and some will exit the survey due to their smaller size, and there are also influence of new built and starting enterprises, bankruptcies, and companies that have been suspended or sold. (2) By strengthening the statistical law enforcement, the enterprises found in the statistical law enforcement inspection that do not meet the industrial statistics requirements above designated size have been cleared, and relevant bases have been revised in accordance with regulations. (3) Strengthen data quality management and eliminate the cross-regional and cross-industry repeated calculation. According to the latest investigation of the organizational structure carried out by the National Bureau of Statistics, since the fourth quarter of last year, the cross-regional and cross-industry repeated calculation of enterprise groups (companies) has been eliminated. (4) After the implementation of the 'reform of replacing business tax with value-added tax' policy, the service industry enterprises turned to pay value-added tax of which the tax rate was lower. The industrial enterprises have gradually divested their internal non-industrial production and operation activities, and turned to the service industry, which had diminished the financial data of industrial enterprises.

V. Statistical Coverage

Industrial enterprises above the designated size, which refer to industrial enterprises with revenue from principal activities over 20 million yuan.

VI. Data Collection

The Financial Report of Enterprises Above the Designated Size conducts complete survey by month (the data on January are not required to report).

VII. Industrial Classification Standard

The Industrial Classification for National Economic Activities (GB/T4754-2017) was implemented, please refer to http://www.stats.gov.cn/tjsj/tjbz/hyflbz.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of China published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 02:42:03 UTC
