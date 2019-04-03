AzurRx Biopharma : Current report

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 1, 2019

AZURRX BIOPHARMA, INC.

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On April 1, 2019, AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (the 'Company') entered into a Selling Agent Agreement (the 'Selling Agent Agreement') with Alexander Capital, L.P. ('Alexander Capital'), pursuant to which Alexander Capital agreed to act as selling agent in connection with a public offering of shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share ('Common Stock') (the 'Offering'). Pursuant to the Selling Agent Agreement, the Company agreed to pay Alexander Capital a cash fee equal to 7.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering and to issue Alexander Capital warrants to purchase a number of shares of Common Stock equal to 3.0% of the aggregate number of shares of Common Stock sold in the Offering. The Company also agreed to reimburse Alexander Capital for its expenses in connection with the Offering on a non-accountable basis in an amount equal to 1.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and up to $50,000 for other accountable expenses. A copy of the Selling Agent Agreement is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 10.1.

On April 2, 2019, the Company offered and sold a total of 1,294,930 shares of Common Stock in connection with the Offering at a public offering price of $2.13 per share. As a result, the Company received net proceeds of approximately $2.5 million, after deducting the selling agent fee payable to Alexander Capital and other Offering expenses payable by the Company. In connection with the closing of the Offering and pursuant to the Selling Agent Agreement, the Company issued warrants to Alexander Capital to purchase up to 38,848 shares of Common Stock (the 'Selling Agent Warrants'). The Selling Agent Warrants will become exercisable one year from the date of issuance, expire on April 2, 2024 and have an exercise price of $2.55 per share.

The Offering was conducted pursuant to the Company's effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-226065), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') on July 3, 2018, and declared effective on July 12, 2018. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the Offering was filed with the SEC on April 2, 2019. The Selling Agent Warrants were offered and sold without registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), pursuant to the exemption provided in Section 4(a)(2) under the Securities Act and Regulation D promulgated thereunder.

The foregoing description of the Selling Agent Warrants and Selling Agent Agreement does not purport to be complete, and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the form of Selling Agent Warrants and Selling Agent Agreement that are filed as Exhibits 4.1 and 10.1, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

See Item 1.01 above.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc .

Date: April 3, 2019 By: /s/ Johan M. Spoor Name: Johan M. Spoor Title: Chief Executive Officer

