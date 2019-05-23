Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AzurRx Biopharma : Current report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 07:03pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 23, 2019

AZURRX BIOPHARMA, INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its Charter)

Delaware

001-37853

46-4993860

(State or Other Jurisdiction of

Incorporation or Organization)

(Commission File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

760 Parkside Avenue

Downstate Biotechnology Incubator,

Suite 304

Brooklyn, New York

11226

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code:(646) 699-7855

(Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service of process)

NOT APPLICABLE

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changes Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions):

[ ] Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

[ ] Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

[ ] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

[ ] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share

AZRX

Nasdaq Capital Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR 240.12b-2) ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act ☐

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On May 23, 2019, AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (the 'Company') issued a press release announcing that it has reached its enrollment target of 30-35 patients in its ongoing Phase II OPTION study of MS1819-SD for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF).A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits.

See Exhibit Index.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.

Date: May 23, 2019

By:

/s/ Johan M. Spoor

Name: Johan M. Spoor

Title: Chief Executive Officer

Exhibit Index

ExhibitNumber

Description

Press Release issued by AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. dated May 23, 2019

Disclaimer

AzurRx Biopharma Inc. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 23:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:48pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Sets Sustainability Goals For Concerts And Live Events As Part Of Ongoing Green Nation Program
PU
07:44pPICK 'N PAY STORES : The tech behind the new Pick n Pay Super Cards
AQ
07:43pOLD MUTUAL : AMPD Studios to equip young musos with tools of the trade
AQ
07:43pBANK OF JAPAN : Japan's core consumer prices rise 0.9% on year in April
AQ
07:39pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : ‘ScUber' launches submarine trips to Great Barrier Reef
AQ
07:38pNETFLIX : Announces live action latinx family comedy series the expanding universe of ashley garcia
PU
07:37pTESLA : At Least Larry Ellison Is Getting Crushed By Tesla Meltdown
AQ
07:36pDOLBY LABORATORIES : and Universal Music Group are releasing thousands of songs in Atmos
AQ
07:31pAFCON : ‘Warriors should be wary of Uganda'
AQ
07:31pAFCON : Kazembe's clarion call
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: FAA tells U.N. panel it expects Boeing 737 MAX approval as early as late Jun..
2S&P 500 : Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
3Trump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China
4BEST BUY COMPANY : U.S. companies warn Trump's tariffs could hit results
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Chile high court rejects LATAM route deal with American, BA and Iberia

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About