AzurRx Biopharma : Current report

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 23, 2019

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On May 23, 2019, AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (the ' Company ') issued a press release announcing that it has reached its enrollment target of 30-35 patients in its ongoing Phase II OPTION study of MS1819-SD for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in patients with cystic fibrosis ( CF ). A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits.

