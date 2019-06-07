Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AzurRx Biopharma : Current report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 7, 2019

AZURRX BIOPHARMA, INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its Charter)

Delaware

001-37853

46-4993860

(State or Other Jurisdiction of

Incorporation or Organization)

(Commission File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

760 Parkside Avenue

Downstate Biotechnology Incubator,

Suite 304

Brooklyn, New York

11226

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code:(646) 699-7855

(Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service of process)

NOT APPLICABLE

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changes Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions):

[ ] Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

[ ] Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

[ ] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

[ ] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share

AZRX

Nasdaq Capital Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR 240.12b-2) ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act ☐

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On June 7, 2019, AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (the 'Company') issued a press release announcing that both the United States Patent and Trademark Office and the Japan Patent Office have respectively issued US Patent 10,118,928 and Japan Patent 6512613, for a patent entitled 'Treatment of H. PyloriInfections Using MTAN Inhibitors.' A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits.

See Exhibit Index.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.


Exhibit Index

Date: June 7, 2019

By:

/s/ Johan M. Spoor

Name: Johan M. Spoor

Title: Chief Executive Officer



ExhibitNumber

Description

Press Release, dated June 7, 2019

Disclaimer

AzurRx Biopharma Inc. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 23:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:40pCINDRIGO ENERGY : Resignation of Advisors and Director
EQ
07:35pResignation of Advisors and Director
NE
07:34pFedEx to end Amazon contract for FedEx Express plane service
RE
07:34pDAAR COMMUNICATIONS : AIT/Raypower back on air after clampdown
AQ
07:33pDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : German Brand Awards announces 2019 winners
AQ
07:33pNEDBANK : 702 and Capetalk go beyond entrepreneurship with Nedbank Business Ignite
AQ
07:33pDEERE MPANY : John Deere, Corteva sign MoU driving Africa's agriculture growth
AQ
07:33pFedEx to end Amazon contract for FedEx Express plane service
RE
07:33pCONDOR RESOURCES : Makes Application to Extend Warrant Expiry Date
PU
07:23pBEST BUY : Georgia Best Buy store moo-ves, Kadie the Cow stays
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. : FedEx to end Amazon contract for FedEx Express plane service
2Trump sees 'good chance' of Mexico migration deal as clock ticks down to tariffs
3ANADARKO PETROLEUM : Anadarko pressed Occidental for cash, expecting investor opposition -filing
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : completes internal probe into its procurement practices
5GRUPO CCR : GRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Fifth Amendment to the Shareholders' Agreement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About