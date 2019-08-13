MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Azura Vascular Care announced recently that, as part of a phased brand rollout, Capitol City Vascular Care will now be known as Azura Vascular Care Capitol City. Eugene Essandoh, MD, board certified in both internal medicine and nephrology, is the Medical Director of the established outpatient center and leads this highly trained clinical team specializing in dialysis access management for patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Azura Vascular Care Capitol City is located at 1501 Forest Ave, in Montgomery, Alabama.

"While our name may have changed, our dedicated caregiver team remains the same, as does our commitment to delivering quality vascular care to patients in Montgomery," says Dr. Essandoh. "Rebranding as part of Azura Vascular Care allows us to be recognized as part of a leading national network, while also speaking to our roots in the local community."

Dr. Essandoh also leads Azura Surgery Center Capitol City. Appointments are scheduled Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. To learn more or request an appointment, call 334-593-7434.

About Azura Vascular Care

Azura Vascular Care, a division of Fresenius Medical Care North America, is a national leader in the field of vascular specialty services. Operating and managing outpatient vascular care and ambulatory surgery centers in 25 states and Puerto Rico, Azura's physicians and trained medical specialists perform minimally invasive procedures focusing on excellence in clinical outcomes and delivering a great customer experience to patients with various vascular conditions that can be treated safely in an outpatient setting. For more information, visit the Azura Vascular Care website.

Contact: Susan McKeown, Vice President, Marketing

Phone: 908-665-6413 Ext. 1323

Email: susan.mckeown@azuracare.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azura-vascular-care-brand-expands-into-montgomery-alabama-300901022.html

SOURCE Azura Vascular Care