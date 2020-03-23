Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Azure Minerals : Company and Operations Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 09:23pm EDT

24 MARCH 2020

COMPANY AND OPERATIONS UPDATE

Azure Minerals Limited ("Azure" or "the Company) (ASX: AZS) provides an update on its Mexican operations, with the Company implementing several important changes to ensure workplace safety and balance sheet preservation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 is an unprecedented event, which continues to cause a high-level of global uncertainty and volatility. As such, Azure has acted quickly to ensure the wellbeing and safety of all employees and contractors by implementing the following steps:

  • Suspension of drilling and all field exploration at the Company's projects
  • Suspension of the trial processing program of high-grade ore from Oposura with the bulk concentrates bagged into bulker bags which have been stored in the Company's warehouse
  • Field crews demobilised to their home bases
  • Implemented required policies and procedures which include "no travel", "no congregating in groups", "social distancing" and "working from home"

The current environment requires a diligent focus on capital expenditure and management of the balance sheet. Therefore, in addition to the measures outlined above, the Board of Azure has implemented immediate salary reductions of between 25-40% for Azure directors and senior executives and deferrals of certain pay outs for a period of the next six months, or such longer time as the Directors see fit.

Azure has also reduced the size of the technical team in Mexico which, along with the recent resignation of the Company's Chief Operating Officer Mr Glenn Jardine, has significantly decreased the Company's overall payroll. Additionally, the use of third-party contractors and consultants has been significantly reduced or eliminated and discretionary expenditure has been cut.

These steps were taken by the Board in order to immediately reduce costs and minimise cash outflows for the company during these uncertain times to ensure protection of Azure's high-quality assets. However, with the recent discovery of the Gregors copper prospect on the flagship Alacrán Project, the Company has a new and exciting challenge ahead. The slimmed-down technical team will undertake a data review and assessment of results in preparation for the resumption of field activities when economic circumstances permit

Azure will continue to monitor the situation and implement further steps, as required, to best protect the Company, its employees, and shareholders.

-ENDS-

Authorised by:

Mr Peter Ingram

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Level 1, 34 Colin Street, West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

| T: +61 8 9481 2555 | F: +61 8 9485 1290

www.azureminerals.com.au | ABN: 46 106 346 918 |

ASX: AZS

For enquiries, please contact:

Tony Rovira

Media & Investor Relations

Managing Director

Michael Weir / Cameron Gilenko

Azure Minerals Limited

Citadel-MAGNUS

Ph: +61 8 9481 2555

Ph: +61 8 6160 4903

or visit www.azureminerals.com.au

Level 1, 34 Colin Street, West Perth, Western Australia, 6005 | T: +61 8 9481 2555 | F: +61 8 9485 1290

www.azureminerals.com.au | ABN: 46 106 346 918

Disclaimer

Azure Minerals Limited published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 01:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:01pTOYOTA MOTOR : NTT to hold news conference at 0600 GMT
RE
10:01pSamsung Introduces Industry's First All-in-One Power ICs Optimized for Wireless Earbuds
BU
10:01pGlobal Assisted Reproductive Technology Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Anecova SA and CRITEX GmbH | Technavio
BU
10:01pNEC : Rakuten Mobile and NEC Begin Production of Open RAN 5G Radio Equipment
BU
09:53pGALP ENERGIA : Annual General Meeting 2020 and Integrated Report 2019
PU
09:53pIONEER : Provides Update Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
09:53pMK RESTAURANT PUBLIC : Notification of the cancellation of the Company's 2020 official holidays
PU
09:53pAVZ MINERALS : Positive Heavy Mineral Tin and Tantalum Recovery Test Work Results
PU
09:53pPENDAL : PDL Business Update at J.P. Morgan Conference
PU
09:53pURGENT : Toyota, NTT to sign capital tie-up over "smart city" project
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : WTI : Crude oil futures rise, but support seen weak
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Air's 'greatest challenge' prompts cuts affecting 10,000 sta..
3RIO TINTO GROUP : RIO TINTO : Virus-control measures to hit Rio Tinto operations in South Africa, Canada
4House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
5CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC. : CytomX Therapeutics and Astellas Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Probo..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group