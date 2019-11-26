Azure Minerals : SOLOMON ISLANDS NATIONAL FINANCIAL INCLUSION STRATEGY II (NFIS2) 2016-2020

The Second National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS2) is premised on the G20 Principles for Innovative Financial Inclusion following the expiration of the first strategy in 2015. It has a four-year time frame with the work plans anticipated to complete by 2020. The NFIS2 generally extended the work plans of the first national strategy, but with more elaborated and clear objectives. Moreover, the NFIS2 was formulated based on a demand side survey for financial services which was conducted in early 2015. The first national strategy had focused on access to financial services while in this second strategy, the focus is on the usage of financial services.

For more details a copy of the Second National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS2) can be downloaded below.