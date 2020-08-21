Azzur Group Growth Continues with New Office in Austin, TX; Appointment of Vice President of Consulting Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the needs of health and life science developers to start, scale, and sustain their GxP organizations, Azzur Group today announces the appointment of new leadership, as well as its expansion into Austin, TX.

Azzur Appoints Austin-Based Quality Assurance Expert as Vice President of Consulting Services

Azzur Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Cinta Burgos as Vice President of Consulting Services. In addition to providing strategic consulting and expert guidance to Azzur's nationwide clients, Cinta takes on a critical role in supporting the continued expansion of Azzur's consulting services—helping nurture both new markets and new capabilities, including support for clients working to bring COVID vaccines and therapies to market. As a quality assurance expert with more than 25 years' experience in the pharmaceutical, biologics, medical devices, in-vitro diagnostic (IVD), and combination product industry, Cinta is an accomplished GMP, GLP, and GCP professional, with in-depth knowledge of FDA, EU, and other international regulations with several successful product launches.

Cinta has worked in various positions in research engineering, validation engineering, and quality assurance. For the past 17 years, she has been an independent consultant supporting large global companies, as well as small start-ups. Prior to entering the life science industry, Cinta was a microbiology laboratory researcher. Cinta has a BS in BioPhysics from UC San Diego, has completed graduate student level work in Mechanical Engineering, was an adjunct faculty member of Tufts University Veterinary School teaching a master's level course in Good Laboratory Practice, and is currently on the Board of Directors of ASQ Medical Device Division and an active member of Society of Women Engineers.

Expansion into the Silicon Hills

Rife with prestigious research and academic institutes and home to hundreds of early-stage biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, Austin has become home to what experts say could be the third burgeoning biotech hub of the United States. To serve these local needs, Azzur Group today announces its newest consulting services office in Austin, Texas.

Leading Azzur Austin is Christopher Albert , Director. Christopher has nearly a decade of experience working for some of the world's premier pharmaceutical manufacturers. An expert in process engineering, validation, and project management, Christopher has led teams in the United States and India that oversaw the launch of as many as 12 products per year. Most recently, he served as a Validation Section Manager for ICU Medical, specializing in tech transfer and equipment where he oversaw the execution of validation plans, cleaning, equipment, computer system, and process validation.

Christopher received a bachelor of science degree in biomedical engineering from The University of Texas at Austin. He holds a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification and is an active member of the Austin Chapter of Project Management Institute.

"Azzur Group is pleased to announce our continued nationwide expansion, positioning the organization to serve the needs of life science manufacturers nationwide during this time of unprecedented growth and challenge in the industry," said Chris Mansur , President of Consulting Services at Azzur Group. "Cinta and Christopher bring to Azzur Group unique experiences that complement our nationwide network of experts and serves the distinct needs of our clients with localized resources to address travel restrictions during the pandemic."

These announcements come just weeks after Azzur Group announced two new centers of operation in Chicago, IL and Denver, CO . Since the beginning of 2020, Azzur Group has established a total of five new centers of operation focusing on local needs, with continued expansion planned through the remainder of 2020.

For more information about Azzur Group, visit Azzur.com .

About Azzur Group

A nationwide network of experts delivering professional services across the life sciences industry, Azzur Group is dedicated to providing clients with efficient, innovative quality and compliance solutions from Discovery to Delivery™. With more than 250 industry partners, including 80% of the top pharma/biotech manufacturers in the U.S., Azzur Group provides carefully calibrated and efficiently executed project management, process engineering, and compliance services. As one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Azzur Group provides clients with the consulting, engineering, validation, IT, technical, training, and laboratory services and cGMP manufacturing solutions they need to remain innovative and competitive. Learn more at Azzur.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

