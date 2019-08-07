Log in
B/2BNOW :, an SAP S/4HANA Cloud ERP Solution, Closes Seed Round

08/07/2019 | 10:33pm EDT

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B/2BNOW, a leading provider of electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions for the SAP S/4HANA Cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) system has closed first round funding and is rapidly acquiring new clients. Integral to this expansion is Esker, a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing. This strategic partnership will provide better automation and an improved experience on S/4HANA as customers prepare for the transition from SAP's legacy ERP business suite, of which SAP is discontinuing support by 2025.

B2BNOW (PRNewsfoto/Enterprise Services Management,)

"We are very excited to have closed our Seed Equity Round with CSA Partners and Esker," said Mike Kersels, CEO and founder of B/2BNOW. "The Esker partnership will allow us to leverage their industry-leading UI to present data in ways that will empower companies to base decisions on trend reporting and real-time dashboards. Our funding will also enable B/2BNOW to develop world-first innovations for our SAP customers, including Blockchain for EDI."

B/2BNOW is one of the earliest adopters in the S/4HANA space. While traditional managed service providers are waiting to support the platform until it's more established, B/2BNOW is the first in the world to implement an EDI solution for S/4HANA public cloud. B/2BNOW's solution gives businesses ready to switch to S/4HANA an advantage by providing offerings that work now and as the platform matures.

As a relatively new startup led by industry veteran Kersels, B/2BNOW completed its initial round of funding, of which Esker was responsible for 40 percent of the total amount raised. Steve Smith, COO at Esker, will also be joining B/2BNOW's board of directors. CSA Partners, LLC out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin led the round and has invested in other start-ups such as Onepanel and Fanbox®.  

About B/2BNOW

B/2BNOW is a strategically focused B2B Cloud Solution that automates, integrates and manages the exchange of critical business data between S/4HANA systems and external business partners. As the first and only dedicated S/4HANA B2B solution provider in the market, B/2BNOW is recognized by SAP and leading system integrators as the subject matter expert and recommended choice for customers requiring B2B cloud solutions. For more information on B/2BNOW and its solutions, visit www.s4hanab2b.com.

Press Contact: Kathryn Kersels
Tel: (608) 770-6263– kkersels@s4hanab2b.com 

Investor Relations Contact: Michael Kersels
Tel: (713) 231-8987– mkersels@s4hanab2b.com

SAP (PRNewsfoto/Enterprise Services Management,)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b2bnow-an-sap-s4hana-cloud-erp-solution-closes-seed-round-300898534.html

SOURCE B/2BNOW


© PRNewswire 2019
