B. Braun Focused on Peripheral Intravenous Access at AVA

09/12/2018 | 09:24pm CEST

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Braun Medical Inc. will highlight its commitment to improving the process for successful peripheral intravenous (PIV) therapy and sponsor related educational opportunities at the 2018 Association for Vascular Access (AVA) Annual Scientific Meeting from September 15-18. B. Braun will be located at Booth #409 during AVA 2018.

As part of its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun will sponsor two educational sessions. The company will sponsor a breakfast symposium from 7:00-8:30 a.m. on Monday, September 17, titled “Giving Clinicians and Patients a Peripheral Advantage” presented by Gregory J. Schears, M.D., Professor of Anesthesiology, Rochester, MN and Lynn Hadaway, M.Ed., RN-BC, CRNI. The symposium will be held in Union Station Ballroom A at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

This interactive discussion will highlight the components of a comprehensive approach to improve outcomes through education with competency assessment, pre-insertion assessment, and appropriate catheter management. Clinicians can earn CE credits 1.5 contact hours provided by Saxe Healthcare Communications—supported by B. Braun Medical Inc. through an unrestricted educational grant to Saxe Healthcare Communications. Registration is available to clinicians at sharingknowledge1.org.

B. Braun will sponsor a second presentation by Dr. Schears at its Platinum Showcase from 4:30-5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 17, “Going Long with Ultrasound-Guided PIVCs—The Next Chapter” in room C150 at The Greater Columbus Convention Center. No registration is necessary.

About B. Braun
B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include nutrition, pharmacy admixture and compounding, ostomy and wound care, and dialysis. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, PA, and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes
B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 61,000 employees in 64 countries. For more information, visit us at www.BBraunUSA.com.

Contact:
Constance Walker
B. Braun Medical Inc.
610.997.4216
connie.walker@bbraunusa.com

