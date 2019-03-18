Log in
B. Braun Showcases Clinical Nutrition Portfolio at ASPEN 2019 Nutrition Science & Practice Conference

03/18/2019 | 02:52pm EDT

BETHLEHEM, Pa., March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in customized parenteral nutrition, will exhibit their Clinical Nutrition portfolio at this year’s American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN) 2019 Nutrition Science & Practice Conference. This conference takes place from March 23-26 in Phoenix, AZ at the Phoenix Convention Center.

As part of an ongoing mission to improve patient safety, B. Braun is sponsoring a breakfast Panel Symposium entitled “Patient Safety: Strategies to Improve the PN Process” on Sunday, March 24 from 6:00am - 7:30am in the Phoenix Ballroom D/E at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix. The panel speakers are Joseph I. Boullata, PharmD RPh, FASPEN, FACN; Lauren Hudson, MS, RD, LDN; and Debra S. Kovacevich, M.P.H., R.N.

“The PN360 program provides a complete approach to parenteral nutrition that includes everything from a comprehensive suite of products, to education, training, and consultation services,” said Rob Albert, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at B. Braun. “This is a collaborative effort with pharmacists, physicians, nurses and dieticians to tailor nutrition while focusing on patient safety and improved outcomes.”

The products and services B. Braun will feature at booth #301 will include:

  • APEX® Compounding System – For facilities that require in-house compounding capability, this macro and micro compounder incorporates a large user interface, 26-lead preassembled sets and dual-drive filling technology with automated delivery as low as 0.2 mL.
  • Plenamine™ 15% Amino Acids Injection* – Available in March 2019, Plenamine in flexible containers is the latest addition to our Parenteral Nutrition Pharmacy Bulk Pack portfolio.
  • Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc. (CAPS®)
    • CAPS Parenteral Nutrition (PN) Services - With CAPS patient specific PN solutions, we know every patient has unique nutritional needs and deliver what you need, when you need it.
    • CAPS ConsultingSM - Over 25 years of active pharmacy and clean room experience with expertise in USP <797>, the Drug Quality and Security Act (DQSA), and more.
    • Order Online - You can directly place your order online by connecting to CAPSLink™ ordering software.

While pre-registration is not required, you can fill out our pre-registration form here to reserve your spot.

About B. Braun
B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include ostomy and wound care, dialysis, nutrition, pharmacy admixture and compounding. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 61,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit www.BBraunUSA.com.

*Please see important safety information and full prescribing information.

Contact:
Allison Longenhagen
B. Braun Medical Inc.
484-240-8373
allison.longenhagen@BBraunUSA.com 

BBRAUN SE_GREEN (1).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
