Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

B. Braun Successfully Integrates with Cerner at McLaren Hospital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 10:49pm CEST

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Braun Medical Inc. announced today the integration of their Infusomat® Space Large Volume Pumps with Cerner Millennium® electronic health record (EHR) platform at McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital, located in Lansing, Michigan.

The integration is designed to help McLaren reduce medication administration errors through the bi-directional interface capability. Using Cerner’s Millennium® EHR platform, nurses send infusion order data to B. Braun’s Infusomat Space Large Volume Pump via the smart pump programming feature that consists of AutoProgramming. Real-time data is then transmitted from the pump through B. Braun’s DoseTracInfusion Management Software to the EHR platform for consistent and frequent AutoDocumentation through the smart pump AutoProgramming feature.  

“This milestone marks the completion of our fully integrated Synchronized Intelligence™ Infusion Platform with Cerner. This interoperability helps identify quality improvements and drug library enhancements,” said Tom Sutton, Vice President, Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Systems at B. Braun.

AutoProgramming and AutoDocumentation are two capabilities of B. Braun’s AutoCOMPLETE™ Integrated EMR system, along with AutoNotification and AutoLocation. AutoCOMPLETE is a complete system offering versatility, real-time data, and automated features with integrated partners for system-wide compatibility.

“AutoProgramming is designed to improve patient outcomes by eliminating manual programming. AutoDocumentation is designed to improve operational efficiencies by reducing manual reporting and facilitating data analysis,” Sutton said.

About B. Braun 

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include nutrition, pharmacy admixture and compounding, ostomy and wound care, and dialysis. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes
B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 61,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit www.BBraunUSA.com.

About Cerner
Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,000 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.comThe Cerner Blog or connect on FacebookInstagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or The Cerner Podcast. Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You.

Contact:
Brad Lane
B. Braun Medical Inc.
610.997.4721
brad.lane@bbraunusa.com

BBRAUN SE_GREEN (1).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:53pNAVIGATOR : Information about the anti-dumping duty to applied in the USA
PU
11:53pNorthwest Federal Donates $10,000 to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy
BU
11:50pCBS : PGA of America Signs 11-Year Deal With CBS and ESPN
DJ
11:50pHUMANA : Tennessee Medicare Advantage HMO Achieves Highest Medicare Stars Quality Rating
BU
11:49pRAFALE CONTRACT FOR INDIA : clarifications by Dassault Aviation
GL
11:49pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11:48pWALT DISNEY : Forbes Ranks Disney Among World’s Best Employers for 2018
PU
11:48pTALEND : New Talend APAC Cloud Data Infrastructure Now Available!
PU
11:48pCROWN RESORTS : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice - Appendix 3E
PU
11:47pLAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Huazhu Group Limited Investors (HTHT)
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURBERRY GROUP : Luxury stocks slide as Vuitton strength fails to quell China worries
2MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Up to 10-Years of Follow-up Data Reaffirm Safety Profile of Investigational Cladribine Ta..
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
4INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP : INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : to Acquire BlackPearl Resources Inc. in Strategic Bus..
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : announces Chief Marketing Officer succession

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.