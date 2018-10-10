B. Braun Successfully Integrates with Cerner at McLaren Hospital

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Braun Medical Inc. announced today the integration of their Infusomat® Space Large Volume Pumps with Cerner Millennium® electronic health record (EHR) platform at McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital, located in Lansing, Michigan.



The integration is designed to help McLaren reduce medication administration errors through the bi-directional interface capability. Using Cerner’s Millennium® EHR platform, nurses send infusion order data to B. Braun’s Infusomat Space Large Volume Pump via the smart pump programming feature that consists of AutoProgramming. Real-time data is then transmitted from the pump through B. Braun’s DoseTrac™ Infusion Management Software to the EHR platform for consistent and frequent AutoDocumentation through the smart pump AutoProgramming feature.

“This milestone marks the completion of our fully integrated Synchronized Intelligence™ Infusion Platform with Cerner. This interoperability helps identify quality improvements and drug library enhancements,” said Tom Sutton, Vice President, Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Systems at B. Braun.

AutoProgramming and AutoDocumentation are two capabilities of B. Braun’s AutoCOMPLETE™ Integrated EMR system, along with AutoNotification and AutoLocation. AutoCOMPLETE is a complete system offering versatility, real-time data, and automated features with integrated partners for system-wide compatibility.

“AutoProgramming is designed to improve patient outcomes by eliminating manual programming. AutoDocumentation is designed to improve operational efficiencies by reducing manual reporting and facilitating data analysis,” Sutton said.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include nutrition, pharmacy admixture and compounding, ostomy and wound care, and dialysis. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes

B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 61,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit www.BBraunUSA.com .

About Cerner

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,000 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com , The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or The Cerner Podcast . Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You.

