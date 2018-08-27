B. Braun to Exhibit at the Epic User Group Meeting

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

B. Braun Medical Inc. will feature its AutoCOMPLETE™ Integrated EMR : AutoProgramming, AutoDocumentation, AutoNotification, and AutoLocation at the Epic User Group Meeting in Verona, Wisconsin from August 27-30. B. Braun’s AutoCOMPLETE is designed to help increase infusion safety and patient outcomes. During the past four years, B. Braun has successfully demonstrated infusion pump integration with Epic including AutoProgramming and AutoDocumentation. The integration is available for Epic EHR version 2014 and later.



“We are excited that Epic has recognized B. Braun and included us in this invitation-only event,” said Joern Lubadel, Director of Healthcare IT Solutions at B. Braun Medical. “We look forward to demonstrating our capabilities and are committed to improving patient outcomes and operational efficiencies.”

B. Braun will exhibit at Booth 123 located in Voyager Hall’s Observation Deck on the Epic campus in Verona, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, August 28, 11:30 a.m. - 5:10 p.m. and Wednesday, August 29, 8:30 a.m. - 5:10 p.m.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include nutrition, pharmacy admixture and compounding, ostomy and wound care, and dialysis. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 61,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit www.BBraunUSA.com .