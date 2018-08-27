Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

B. Braun to Exhibit at the Epic User Group Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 04:16pm CEST

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

B. Braun Medical Inc. will feature its AutoCOMPLETE™ Integrated EMR: AutoProgramming, AutoDocumentation, AutoNotification, and AutoLocation at the Epic User Group Meeting in Verona, Wisconsin from August 27-30. B. Braun’s AutoCOMPLETE is designed to help increase infusion safety and patient outcomes. During the past four years, B. Braun has successfully demonstrated infusion pump integration with Epic including AutoProgramming and AutoDocumentation. The integration is available for Epic EHR version 2014 and later.

“We are excited that Epic has recognized B. Braun and included us in this invitation-only event,” said Joern Lubadel, Director of Healthcare IT Solutions at B. Braun Medical. “We look forward to demonstrating our capabilities and are committed to improving patient outcomes and operational efficiencies.”

B. Braun will exhibit at Booth 123 located in Voyager Hall’s Observation Deck on the Epic campus in Verona, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, August 28, 11:30 a.m. - 5:10 p.m. and Wednesday, August 29, 8:30 a.m. - 5:10 p.m.

About B. Braun
B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include nutrition, pharmacy admixture and compounding, ostomy and wound care, and dialysis. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 61,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit www.BBraunUSA.com.

Contact:Jason Ford
 B. Braun Medical Inc.
 610.997.4722
 jason.ford@bbraunusa.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:46pEL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES : Golan Heights stream closed to waders over E. coli fears
AQ
04:46pVenezuelan Defense Industry Report 2018 - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
04:45pXXL ASA : - Purchase own shares
AQ
04:45pThe American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) and Metabolic Medical Institute (MMI) announce official launch of Blackboard, Inc.
GL
04:42pBANK OF AMERICA : Chicago Marathon Welcomes Strong American Field to Contend for the Crown at the 41st Annual Event
PU
04:42pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Ibc bank-brownsville promotes karen peña
PU
04:42pMexico, U.S. Expected to Announce Bilateral Nafta Deal Soon--Update
DJ
04:41pMONDAY 8/27 INSIDER BUYING REPORT : Lila, flmn
AQ
04:41pBanks net position in the Riksbank
GL
04:40pGLOBAL MILITARY SIMULATION AND VIRTUAL TRAINING MARKET 2018-2028 : Cumulative Market Expected to Reach $128 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO : METRO : Shares Jump After News of Potential Ceconomy Deal
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
3Tesla's German shares fall after CEO Musk drops plan to take company private
4IQIYI INC : IQIYI : Announces Partnership with Ctrip to Bring Exclusive Travel Benefits to Premium Members
5CLAVISTER HOLDING AB : CLAVISTER: Senior Management and Key Individuals Invest in Incentive Programs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.