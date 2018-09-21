B. Braun to Showcase at AANA Innovative Portfolio of Products Designed to Help Optimize Regional Anesthesia

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Braun Medical Inc., a market leader in regional anesthesia, will present its innovative line of regional anesthesia products at the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) conference from September 21-25, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.



In a simulated hospital setting at booth #610, B. Braun will showcase the following products:

Clorotekal ® (chloroprocaine hydrochloride): B. Braun launched its first FDA-approved local anesthetic, Clorotekal ® (chloroprocaine hydrochloride*). Clorotekal is indicated for intrathecal injection for the production of subarachnoid block (spinal anesthesia) in adults undergoing surgical procedures. It is available in 50 mg/ 5mL glass ampules.*

Xperius ® Point-of-Care Ultrasound System: The ultrasound system is designed to support the needs in regional anesthesia at the point of care. The system offers an intuitive user interface and image quality for needle targeting and positioning, as well as ergonomic features such as an articulating arm. Xperius' imaging complements B. Braun's regional block portfolio. Xperius is the first product resulting from a strategic alliance between B. Braun Melsungen AG and Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA).

Stimuplex ® Ultra 360 ® Nerve Block Needles: Stimuplex Ultra 360 needles feature B. Braun's echogenic 360º X-pattern. The 'X' is a unique shape, which when combined with a clear coating, reflects more ultrasound waves back to the probe than previous designs.1 These needles are designed to provide visibility without compromising puncture characteristics.

“We are dedicated to helping clinicians optimize the regional anesthesia process,” said Peter McGregor, Director of Marketing, Pain Control, at B. Braun Medical. “We invite attendees to explore how our products can help improve patient outcomes by visiting our hospital-like setting at AANA.”

Visitors to B. Braun’s booth at the 85th annual AANA national meeting at the Boston Hynes Convention Center also will see the B-Smart™ Injection Pressure Monitor, which provides a visual indication of high injection pressure and helps signify intraneural placement of the needle tip during peripheral nerve blocks.

*IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR CLOROTEKAL® (chloroprocaine hydrochloride)



Contraindications: Known hypersensitivity to the active substance, medicinal products of the PABA (para-aminobenzoic acid) ester group, other ester-type local anesthetics or to any of the excipients. General and specific contraindications to spinal anesthesia regardless of the local anesthetic used should be taken into account (e.g., decompensated cardiac insufficiency, hypovolemic shock, coagulopathy). Intravenous regional anesthesia (the anesthetic agent is introduced into the limb and allowed to set in while tourniquets retain the agent within the desired area). Serious problems with cardiac conduction. Local infection at the site of proposed lumbar puncture and Septicemia.

The onset of action with chloroprocaine is rapid (usually 6 to 12 minutes), and the duration of anesthesia, depending upon the amount used and the route of administration.

Warnings and Precautions:



Risks with Neuraxial Administration: Local anesthetics should only be administered after insuring the immediate availability of oxygen, other resuscitative drugs, cardiopulmonary resuscitative equipment, and the personnel resources needed for proper management of toxic reactions and related emergencies.

Cardiovascular System Reactions: Hypotension and bradycardia.

Central Nervous System Reactions: Paresthesia, loss of sensitivity, motor weakness, paralysis, cauda equina syndrome and permanent neurological injury.

Allergic Reactions: In patients with a known hypersensitivity to the active substance or to other formulation ingredients.

Chondrolysis: In intra-articular infusions in arthroscopic and other surgical procedures.

For additional information, please see full Prescribing Information and healthcare provider information for Clorotekal® (chloroprocaine hydrochloride) at www.clorotekalusa.com .

*Clorotekal is a registered trademark of Sintetica S.A. and is manufactured for B. Braun Medical Inc.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include nutrition, pharmacy admixture and compounding, ostomy and wound care, and dialysis. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety.

B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, PA, and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®. Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 61,000 employees in 64 countries.

For more information, visit us at www.BBraunUSA.com .

Philips is the manufacturer of the Xperius ultrasound system. B. Braun Medical Inc. is the distributor of the Xperius ultrasound system.

1 Internal testing: ETRs JMLY-8ADPR2, NPAK-9VRK2K

