B/E Aerospace founder's son charged in U.S. college admissions scandal

BOSTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - A son of the co-founder of
aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace was indicted on Wednesday
on charges he participated in a vast U.S. college admissions
bribery and fraud scheme to secure his daughter's enrollment at
Georgetown University.
Federal prosecutors in Boston said Amin Khoury, 54, agreed
in 2014 to pay $200,000 in bribes to Georgetown's former tennis
coach through a middleman in exchange for designating his
daughter as an athletic recruit.
The coach, Gordon Ernst, has pleaded not guilty to charges
that he accepted bribes to help wealthy parents' children win
admission to Georgetown as purported tennis recruits.
Khoury's attorney, Eoin Beirne, said he looked forward to
rebutting the government's claims.
"His child's college application was completely accurate and
contained no misrepresentations about being a fake athlete or
anything else," he said.
Fifty-eight people have now been charged in the "Varsity
Blues" scandal, in which prosecutors said parents conspired with
California college admissions consultant William "Rick" Singer
to fraudulently secure their children's college admissions.
The parents include "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity
Huffman, who received a 14-day prison sentence, and "Full House"
star Lori Loughlin, who was sentenced in August to two months in
prison.
Singer pleaded guilty in March 2019 to facilitating cheating
on college entrance exams and using bribery to secure the
admission of students to colleges as fake athletic recruits.
Unlike other parents, though, prosecutors did not accuse
Khoury of going through Singer to bribe Ernst but instead
alleged he paid bribes to the coach through a third party, a
tennis recruiter in Massachusetts.
Khoury, a resident of Palm Beach, Florida, and Mashpee,
Massachusetts, is a son of Amin J. Khoury, a founder and former
chief executive of B/E Aerospace, which merged with Rockwell
Collins Inc in 2017.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)