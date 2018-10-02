Log in
B-FAST: Belgium offers help to Indonesia

10/02/2018 | 06:07pm CEST

Following the earthquake and tsunami that struck Sulawesi last Friday, the Coordination Council of B-FAST decided to offer first aid and support to Indonesia.

B-FAST teams are on standby pending Indonesia's formal response to this offer.

After assessment of the available capacities, Belgium could send either two water purification units, accompanied by 23 experts, or essential equipment.

The possible deployment of BFAST would have to be part of the United Nations (OCHA - Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) and European Union (Civil Protection Mechanism) emergency assistance coordination mechanisms.

B-FAST ('Belgian First Aid and Support') is an interdepartmental structure composed of the Prime Minister's Office, the FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, the FPS Public Health & Environment, the FPS Interior, the FPS Budget and the Ministry of National Defence.

Disclaimer

FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of the Kingdom of Belgium published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 16:06:10 UTC
