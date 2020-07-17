B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation Results 17 July 2020

Results for Bank of Jamaica B-FXITT Flash Intervention Tool Sale Operation

Applications were opened by Bank of Jamaica on Friday, 17 July 2020 for the B-FXITT Flash Intervention Tool - sale operation of USD 20 000 000.00 for allocation to Eligible Bidders for settlement on Monday,

20 July 2020.

The results of the B-FXITT sale Flash operation are as follows: B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation Number: BOJ/FX-FS/20200717/023 Operation Amount $20,000,000.00 Total Eligible Bids Received 1 34 Total Value of Eligible Bids Received1 $37,950,000.00 Number of Bids Accepted 15 Total Value of Accepted Bids $20,000,000.00 Weighted Average Price for Total Eligible Bids: $146.23 Weighted Average Price for Accepted Bids: $146.66 Highest Eligible Submitted Bid Price ($) / Amount (USD) $147.09/$1,000,000.00 Lowest Eligible Submitted Bid Price ($) / Amount (USD) $145.00/$500,000.00 Lowest Eligible Bid for Full Allocation Price ($) / Amount (USD) $146.20/$2,500,000.00 Bid Price for Partial Allocation $146.15 Partial Allocation Percentage 50.00%

1 As per requirements in paragraph 4.0 - 7.0 in the Foreign Exchange Operation Announcement