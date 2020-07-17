Log in
B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation Results 17 July 2020

07/17/2020 | 12:56pm EDT

Results for Bank of Jamaica B-FXITT Flash Intervention Tool Sale Operation

Applications were opened by Bank of Jamaica on Friday, 17 July 2020 for the B-FXITT Flash Intervention Tool - sale operation of USD 20 000 000.00 for allocation to Eligible Bidders for settlement on Monday,

20 July 2020.

The results of the B-FXITT sale Flash operation are as follows:

B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation Number: BOJ/FX-FS/20200717/023

Operation Amount

$20,000,000.00

Total Eligible Bids Received 1

34

Total Value of Eligible Bids Received1

$37,950,000.00

Number of Bids Accepted

15

Total Value of Accepted Bids

$20,000,000.00

Weighted Average Price for Total Eligible Bids:

$146.23

Weighted Average Price for Accepted Bids:

$146.66

Highest Eligible Submitted Bid Price ($) / Amount (USD)

$147.09/$1,000,000.00

Lowest Eligible Submitted Bid Price ($) / Amount (USD)

$145.00/$500,000.00

Lowest Eligible Bid for Full Allocation Price ($) / Amount (USD)

$146.20/$2,500,000.00

Bid Price for Partial Allocation

$146.15

Partial Allocation Percentage

50.00%

1 As per requirements in paragraph 4.0 - 7.0 in the Foreign Exchange Operation Announcement

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 16:55:07 UTC
