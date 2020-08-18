B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation Results 18 August 2020

Results for Bank of Jamaica B-FXITT Flash Intervention Tool Sale Operation
Applications were opened by Bank of Jamaica on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 for the B-FXITT Flash Intervention Tool - sale operation of USD 30 000 000.00 for allocation to Eligible Bidders for settlement on Wednesday, 19 August 2020.
|
The results of the B-FXITT sale Flash operation are as follows:
|
|
|
|
B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation Number: BOJ/FX-FS/20200818/025
|
|
|
|
Operation Amount
|
$30,000,000.00
|
|
|
Total Eligible Bids Received 1
|
30
|
|
|
Total Value of Eligible Bids Received1
|
$36,400,000.00
|
|
|
Number of Bids Accepted
|
24
|
|
|
Total Value of Accepted Bids
|
$30,000,000.00
|
|
|
Weighted Average Price for Total Eligible Bids:
|
$150.45
|
|
|
Weighted Average Price for Accepted Bids:
|
$150.64
|
|
|
Highest Eligible Submitted Bid Price ($) / Amount (USD)
|
$150.93/$2,000,000.00
|
|
|
Lowest Eligible Submitted Bid Price ($) / Amount (USD)
|
$149.00/$500,000.00
|
|
|
Lowest Eligible Bid for Full Allocation Price ($) / Amount (USD)
|
$150.04/$2,500,000.00
|
|
|
Bid Price for Partial Allocation
|
$150.01
|
|
|
Partial Allocation Percentage
|
10.00%
|
|
1 As per requirements in paragraph 4.0 - 7.0 in the Foreign Exchange Operation Announcement
Disclaimer
Bank of Jamaica published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 17:25:05 UTC