B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation Results 18 August 2020

Results for Bank of Jamaica B-FXITT Flash Intervention Tool Sale Operation

Applications were opened by Bank of Jamaica on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 for the B-FXITT Flash Intervention Tool - sale operation of USD 30 000 000.00 for allocation to Eligible Bidders for settlement on Wednesday, 19 August 2020.

The results of the B-FXITT sale Flash operation are as follows: B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation Number: BOJ/FX-FS/20200818/025 Operation Amount $30,000,000.00 Total Eligible Bids Received 1 30 Total Value of Eligible Bids Received1 $36,400,000.00 Number of Bids Accepted 24 Total Value of Accepted Bids $30,000,000.00 Weighted Average Price for Total Eligible Bids: $150.45 Weighted Average Price for Accepted Bids: $150.64 Highest Eligible Submitted Bid Price ($) / Amount (USD) $150.93/$2,000,000.00 Lowest Eligible Submitted Bid Price ($) / Amount (USD) $149.00/$500,000.00 Lowest Eligible Bid for Full Allocation Price ($) / Amount (USD) $150.04/$2,500,000.00 Bid Price for Partial Allocation $150.01 Partial Allocation Percentage 10.00%

1 As per requirements in paragraph 4.0 - 7.0 in the Foreign Exchange Operation Announcement