B&H Photo Announces Reopening of NYC SuperStore

07/01/2020 | 05:08am EDT

Industry News: The B&H Photo SuperStore in New York City will be reopening on Wednesday July 1st. B&H is implementing NYS guidelines, plus extra precautions to ensure the safety of our customers and employees.

B&H is pleased to announce the July 1st reopening of our famous SuperStore, located at the corner of 34th Street and 9th Avenue in New York City. After a 3 ½ month temporary closing during the COVID-19 pandemic, B&H’s experts are excited to welcome customers back. This reopening has been handled according to New York State guidelines, and as such, there are some changes to be aware of that will keep customers and staff safe.

While we are very excited to welcome our customers once again to the SuperStore, we do require that everyone wear a mask once inside. Gloves are recommended for extra safety. We also ask that everyone maintain social distancing, meaning that you try to stay at least 6 feet away from other people in the store. Markings have been added to help you follow these rules.

Other changes you will notice are the addition of plexiglass partitions to minimize contact and over 30 hand sanitizer dispensers located throughout the store. Sanitizing wipes will also be available, and staff will be constantly cleaning and sanitizing equipment.

As for when you can come visit, the B&H SuperStore will be open on Sunday from 10am to 6pm, Monday through Thursday from 10am to 7pm, and Friday from 10am to 2pm. Free parking is available (see store for details).

If you still want to avoid the crowds, our safe Store Pickup remains available on Sunday from 10am to 6pm, Monday through Thursday from 10am to 8pm, and Friday from 10am to 2pm. All you have to do is place an order online or over the phone (855.846.2226) and your order will be ready within 30 minutes of confirmation.

Be sure to stop by to get a look at all the latest gear and receive expert advice from our professional salespeople.

Our NYC SuperStore Is Back! Safer & socially distanced, but just as much fun!
https://youtu.be/Beb1H33707Q

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 47 years.

Visitors to the B&H website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. The B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you’re in Manhattan, please visit the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.


© Business Wire 2020
