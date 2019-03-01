B&H Photo Celebrates International Women's Day with 10 Event Space Seminars

Learn how to direct poses, gain Instagram followers, conduct self-portraits, and much more from females who’ve been there and done that – all for free!

B&H Photo Celebrates International Women's Day on Friday, March 8, 2019 with an entire week of events! B&H International Women's Week will feature ten *free* events in the B&H Photo Superstore Event Space ranging from presentations, hands-on workshops, seminars, and conversations.

Photographers, Filmmakers, Artists, Influencers, and Creative Community builders will take the stage in celebration of women starting Sunday, March 3 through Friday, March 8. For a complete listing of events, please visit the B&H Photo Superstore Event Space Calendar. All are welcome.

Location: B&H Event Space

Address: Second Floor of B&H NYC SuperStore at 420 9th Avenue, New York NY 10001

Jessica Peavy, Ghetto Film School and Kweighbaye Kotee, Bushwick Film Festival

Join Jessica Ann Peavy, New York Managing Director of Ghetto Film School in conversation with Kweighbaye Kotee founder of Bushwick Film Festival. Moderated by Liz Groeschen, Peavy and Kotee will discuss how their professional paths began, crossed, and diverged within the New York City film scene.

Sunday, March 3:

12:00 - 1:30pm

In conversation: Jessica Peavy, Ghetto Film School and Kweighbaye Kotee, Bushwick Film Festival moderated by Liz Groeschen

How to Speak Instagram

In the short 8 years of its existence, Instagram has grown into a 1 billion users social media powerhouse. In the process, it also changed how people discover and connect with brands, as well as celebrities. In many industries, like photography, fashion, food, and travel, the Instagram profile has become the de facto business card and website. However, many still struggle to understand Instagram, and how to use the plethora of tools being offered by this seemingly simple app. This workshop will get you up to speed with the best strategies to be relevant and Instagrammable.

Join us as we learn some of the do's and the don'ts to follow to improve your Instagram presence and build a supportive community around your brand.

2:15 - 3:45pm

How to Speak Instagram? By: Dr. Mickey Samuni-Blank

Monday, March 4:

4:00 – 6:00pm

Directing Over Posing with Chloe Ramirez

Tuesday, March 5:

12-1:30pm

CREATE Workshop with Stacie Yue

2:15-3:45pm

Self-Portraiture as a Pathway to Understanding, Recognizing, and Connecting with the SELF; A curated conversation with JOJO ABOT

Wednesday, March 6:

12:00 – 1:30pm

Small Business Practices with Shannon Broder

2:15 – 3:45pm

Take Charge of Your Social Media with Marie Segares

4:30-6:00pm

“This is 18” with Sandra Stevenson, NYTimes

Thursday, March 7:

10:00 -11:30am

Women Picturing Revolution with Lesly Deschler Canossi and Zoraida Lopez-Diago

Friday, March 8:

11:00 -12:30pm

Building Your Community with Lisa Cifuentes, Head of Community, Creative Mornings

*coffee and bagels will be served

