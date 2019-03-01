B&H Photo Celebrates International Women's Day with 10 Event Space Seminars

B&H Photo Celebrates International Women's Day on Friday, March 8, 2019
with an entire week of events! B&H International Women's Week
will feature ten *free* events in the B&H Photo Superstore Event
Space ranging from presentations, hands-on workshops, seminars, and
conversations.
Photographers, Filmmakers, Artists, Influencers, and Creative Community
builders will take the stage in celebration of women starting Sunday,
March 3 through Friday, March 8. For a complete listing of events,
please visit the B&H
Photo Superstore Event Space Calendar. All are welcome.
Location: B&H Event Space
Address: Second
Floor of B&H NYC SuperStore at 420 9th Avenue, New York NY 10001
Streaming Location: B&H
Event Space
Jessica Peavy, Ghetto Film School and Kweighbaye Kotee, Bushwick Film
Festival
Join Jessica Ann Peavy, New York Managing Director of Ghetto Film School
in conversation with Kweighbaye Kotee founder of Bushwick Film Festival.
Moderated by Liz Groeschen, Peavy and Kotee will discuss how their
professional paths began, crossed, and diverged within the New York City
film scene.
Sunday, March 3:
12:00 - 1:30pm
In
conversation: Jessica Peavy, Ghetto Film School and Kweighbaye Kotee,
Bushwick Film Festival moderated by Liz Groeschen
How to Speak Instagram
In the short 8 years of its existence, Instagram has grown into a 1
billion users social media powerhouse. In the process, it also changed
how people discover and connect with brands, as well as celebrities. In
many industries, like photography, fashion, food, and travel, the
Instagram profile has become the de facto business card and website.
However, many still struggle to understand Instagram, and how to use the
plethora of tools being offered by this seemingly simple app. This
workshop will get you up to speed with the best strategies to be
relevant and Instagrammable.
Join us as we learn some of the do's and the don'ts to follow to improve
your Instagram presence and build a supportive community around your
brand.
2:15 - 3:45pm
How
to Speak Instagram? By: Dr. Mickey Samuni-Blank
Monday, March 4:
4:00 – 6:00pm
Directing
Over Posing with Chloe Ramirez
Tuesday, March 5:
12-1:30pm
CREATE
Workshop with Stacie Yue
2:15-3:45pm
Self-Portraiture
as a Pathway to Understanding, Recognizing, and Connecting with the
SELF; A curated conversation with JOJO ABOT
Wednesday, March 6:
12:00 – 1:30pm
Small
Business Practices with Shannon Broder
2:15 – 3:45pm
Take
Charge of Your Social Media with Marie Segares
4:30-6:00pm
“This
is 18” with Sandra Stevenson, NYTimes
Thursday, March 7:
10:00 -11:30am
Women
Picturing Revolution with Lesly Deschler Canossi and Zoraida Lopez-Diago
Friday, March 8:
11:00 -12:30pm
Building
Your Community with Lisa Cifuentes, Head of Community, Creative Mornings
*coffee and bagels will be served
