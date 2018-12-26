Log in
B&H Photo Offering Massive Savings During Mega Deal Zone Campaign

12/26/2018 | 11:04am CET

The photo and electronics retailer boasts over 600 Mega Deal Zone products, 92% of which have savings of at least 30%. The campaign ends December 27 or until supplies last.

B&H Photo is running its Mega Deal Zone page, which features the best deals on electronics ranging from laptops and tablets, photo and video gear, smart home products, musical instruments, recording devices and more. The Mega Deal Zone includes exciting new products, as well as best-selling products from previous Deal Zone offerings. All deals are exclusive to B&H.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005024/en/

B&H Photo offers significant savings on hundreds of the best products in photography, videography, e ...

B&H Photo offers significant savings on hundreds of the best products in photography, videography, entertainment, wearable technology, computing, and more. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Laptop & Tablet Deals

Find big savings on laptops and tablets from Apple, Dell, HP, Lenovo and more. Shoppers can also find monitors, Wi-Fi range extenders, laptop cases and other related accessories.

Notable deals include:

  • $400 off 15.4” MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2018)
  • $350 off 12.9” iPad Pro (Mid 2017)
  • $80 off 15.6” Lenovo IdeaPad 330s

Photo & Video Deals

Photographers and videographers of all skillsets can find deals on lenses, tripods, flashes, studio lighting and much more.

Notable deals include:

  • $150 off Zhiyun-Tech Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer
  • $180 off Manfrotto BeFree Carbon Fiber Tripod
  • $50 off Sekonic L-308S Flashmate Light Meter
  • $170 off Dracast LED1000 Kala Bi-Color Led Panel
  • $60 off Datacolor Spyder5PRO Display Calibration System

Audio & Entertainment Deals

Find big deals on headphones, mics, recorders, keyboards, drums, speakers and more.

Notable deals include:

  • $90 off Rode NTG2 Condenser Shotgun Microphone
  • $200 off Zoom F4 Multitrack Field Recorder
  • $320 off Roland TD-4KP Electronic Drum Set
  • $90 off Sennheiser PMX 684i Sports Headphones (iOS devices)

Additional deals on Bluetooth speakers, projectors, binoculars, telescopes, power banks, and smart home products are also available. The Mega Deal Zone savings will end December 27 or until supplies last. Shop all deals here.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 40 years.

A Brief History of B&H

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEAShPtpVXM

Meet the Staff at B&H

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3fmURxeM4A

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.


© Business Wire 2018
