B Riley Financial : Form4

03/13/2020 | 08:02pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

B. Riley Financial, Inc.

ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC. [

_____ Director

__X__ 10% Owner

ALTG ]

_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

21255 BURBANK BOULEVARD,

3/11/2020

SUITE 400

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

WOODLAND HILLS, CA 91367

___ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

_ X _ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature of

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

3/11/2020

P

29438

A

$7.3069

5784919

I

See

notes (1)(2)(3)

Common Stock

3/12/2020

P

63398

A

$6.0927

5848317

I

See

notes (1)(2)(3)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. In addition to B. Riley Financial, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("BRF"), this Form 4 is being filed jointly by B. Riley Principal Sponsor Co., LLC (the "Sponsor"), B. Riley Capital Management, LLC, a New York limited liability company ("BRCM"), BRC Partners Management GP, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("BRPGP"), BRC Partners Opportunity Fund, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership ("BRPLP"), B. Riley FBR, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("BRFBR"), and B. Riley Principal Investments, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("BRPI" and collectively, the "Filing Persons"). Each of the Filing Persons disclaims beneficial ownership of the outstanding shares of Common Stock ("Common Stock") of Alta Equipment Group Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Issuer"), reported herein except to the extent of its pecuniary interest therein.
  2. BRPGP is the general partner of BRPLP, BRCM is an investment advisor to BRPLP, and BRF is the parent company of BRCM. As a result, BRPGP, BRCM and BRF may be deemed to indirectly beneficially own the Shares held by BRPLP. BRF is the parent company of BRFBR and the sole member of the managing member of the Sponsor, and has voting and dispositive power over the securities held by each of BRFBR and the Sponsor. As a result, BRF may be deemed to indirectly beneficially own the securities held by BRFBR and the Sponsor. BRF is the parent company of BRPI. As a result, BRF may be deemed to indirectly beneficially own the Shares held by BRPI.
  3. Represents shares of Common Stock or warrants held directly by BRPLP.

Remarks:

Certain of these transactions are matchable transactions under Section 16(b) of the Exchange Act. The Reporting Persons will disgorge the full amount of any recoverable profits to the Issuer.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

OfficerOther

B. Riley Financial, Inc.

21255 BURBANK BOULEVARD, SUITE 400

X

WOODLAND HILLS, CA 91367

B. Riley Principal Sponsor Co., LLC

299 PARK AVENUE, 21ST FLOOR

X

NEW YORK, NY 10171

B. RILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC

11100 SANTA MONICA BLVD, SUITE 800

X

LOS ANGELES, CA 90025

BRC Partners Management GP, LLC

11100 SANTA MONICA BLVD, SUITE 800

X

LOS ANGELES, CA 90025

BRC Partners Opportunity Fund, LP

11100 SANTA MONICA BLVD, SUITE 800

X

LOS ANGELES, CA 90025

B. Riley FBR, Inc.

11100 SANTA MONICA BLVD, SUITE 800

X

LOS ANGELES, CA 90025

B. RILEY PRINCIPAL INVESTMENTS, LLC

21255 BURBANK BOULEVARD, SUITE 400

X

WOODLAND HILLS, CA 91367

Signatures

B. Riley Financial, Inc., by: /s/ Bryant R. Riley, Co-Chief Executive Officer

**Signature of Reporting Person

B. Riley Principal Sponsor Co., LLC, by: /s/ Bryant R. Riley, Authorized Signer

**Signature of Reporting Person

B. Riley Capital Management, LLC, by: /s/ Bryant R. Riley, Chief Executive Officer

**Signature of Reporting Person

BRC Partners Management GP, LLC, by: B. Riley Capital Management, LLC, its sole member, by: /s/ Bryant R. Riley, Chief Executive Officer

**Signature of Reporting Person

BRC Partners Opportunity Fund, LP, by: /s/ Bryant R. Riley, Chief Investment Officer

**Signature of Reporting Person

B. Riley FBR, Inc., by: /s/ Andrew Moore, Chief Executive Officer

**Signature of Reporting Person

B. Riley Principal Investments, LLC, by: /s/ Kenneth Young, Chief Executive Officer

**Signature of Reporting Person

3/13/2020

Date

3/13/2020

Date

3/13/2020

Date

3/13/2020

Date

3/13/2020

Date

3/13/2020

Date

3/13/2020

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Alta Equipment Group Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2020 00:01:03 UTC
