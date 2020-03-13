|
B Riley Financial : Form4
03/13/2020 | 08:02pm EDT
FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
Explanation of Responses:
-
In addition to B. Riley Financial, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("BRF"), this Form 4 is being filed jointly by B. Riley Principal Sponsor Co., LLC (the "Sponsor"), B. Riley Capital Management, LLC, a New York limited liability company ("BRCM"), BRC Partners Management GP, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("BRPGP"), BRC Partners Opportunity Fund, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership ("BRPLP"), B. Riley FBR, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("BRFBR"), and B. Riley Principal Investments, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("BRPI" and collectively, the "Filing Persons"). Each of the Filing Persons disclaims beneficial ownership of the outstanding shares of Common Stock ("Common Stock") of Alta Equipment Group Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Issuer"), reported herein except to the extent of its pecuniary interest therein.
-
BRPGP is the general partner of BRPLP, BRCM is an investment advisor to BRPLP, and BRF is the parent company of BRCM. As a result, BRPGP, BRCM and BRF may be deemed to indirectly beneficially own the Shares held by BRPLP. BRF is the parent company of BRFBR and the sole member of the managing member of the Sponsor, and has voting and dispositive power over the securities held by each of BRFBR and the Sponsor. As a result, BRF may be deemed to indirectly beneficially own the securities held by BRFBR and the Sponsor. BRF is the parent company of BRPI. As a result, BRF may be deemed to indirectly beneficially own the Shares held by BRPI.
-
Represents shares of Common Stock or warrants held directly by BRPLP.
Remarks:
Certain of these transactions are matchable transactions under Section 16(b) of the Exchange Act. The Reporting Persons will disgorge the full amount of any recoverable profits to the Issuer.
Reporting Owners
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
|
Relationships
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
OfficerOther
|
|
B. Riley Financial, Inc.
|
|
|
|
21255 BURBANK BOULEVARD, SUITE 400
|
|
X
WOODLAND HILLS, CA 91367
|
B. Riley Principal Sponsor Co., LLC
|
|
|
|
|
299 PARK AVENUE, 21ST FLOOR
|
|
X
|
|
|
NEW YORK, NY 10171
|
|
|
|
|
B. RILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
11100 SANTA MONICA BLVD, SUITE 800
|
|
X
|
|
|
LOS ANGELES, CA 90025
|
|
|
|
|
BRC Partners Management GP, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
11100 SANTA MONICA BLVD, SUITE 800
|
|
X
|
|
|
LOS ANGELES, CA 90025
|
|
|
|
|
BRC Partners Opportunity Fund, LP
|
|
|
|
|
11100 SANTA MONICA BLVD, SUITE 800
|
|
X
|
|
|
LOS ANGELES, CA 90025
|
|
|
|
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
11100 SANTA MONICA BLVD, SUITE 800
|
|
X
|
|
|
LOS ANGELES, CA 90025
|
|
|
|
|
B. RILEY PRINCIPAL INVESTMENTS, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
21255 BURBANK BOULEVARD, SUITE 400
|
|
X
|
|
|
WOODLAND HILLS, CA 91367
|
|
|
|
Signatures
B. Riley Financial, Inc., by: /s/ Bryant R. Riley, Co-Chief Executive Officer
**Signature of Reporting Person
B. Riley Principal Sponsor Co., LLC, by: /s/ Bryant R. Riley, Authorized Signer
**Signature of Reporting Person
B. Riley Capital Management, LLC, by: /s/ Bryant R. Riley, Chief Executive Officer
**Signature of Reporting Person
BRC Partners Management GP, LLC, by: B. Riley Capital Management, LLC, its sole member, by: /s/ Bryant R. Riley, Chief Executive Officer
**Signature of Reporting Person
BRC Partners Opportunity Fund, LP, by: /s/ Bryant R. Riley, Chief Investment Officer
**Signature of Reporting Person
B. Riley FBR, Inc., by: /s/ Andrew Moore, Chief Executive Officer
**Signature of Reporting Person
B. Riley Principal Investments, LLC, by: /s/ Kenneth Young, Chief Executive Officer
**Signature of Reporting Person
3/13/2020
Date
3/13/2020
Date
3/13/2020
Date
3/13/2020
Date
3/13/2020
Date
3/13/2020
Date
3/13/2020
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
-
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Disclaimer
Alta Equipment Group Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2020 00:01:03 UTC
