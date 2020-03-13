B Riley Financial : Form4

In addition to B. Riley Financial, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("BRF"), this Form 4 is being filed jointly by B. Riley Principal Sponsor Co., LLC (the "Sponsor"), B. Riley Capital Management, LLC, a New York limited liability company ("BRCM"), BRC Partners Management GP, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("BRPGP"), BRC Partners Opportunity Fund, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership ("BRPLP"), B. Riley FBR, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("BRFBR"), and B. Riley Principal Investments, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("BRPI" and collectively, the "Filing Persons"). Each of the Filing Persons disclaims beneficial ownership of the outstanding shares of Common Stock ("Common Stock") of Alta Equipment Group Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Issuer"), reported herein except to the extent of its pecuniary interest therein.

BRPGP is the general partner of BRPLP, BRCM is an investment advisor to BRPLP, and BRF is the parent company of BRCM. As a result, BRPGP, BRCM and BRF may be deemed to indirectly beneficially own the Shares held by BRPLP. BRF is the parent company of BRFBR and the sole member of the managing member of the Sponsor, and has voting and dispositive power over the securities held by each of BRFBR and the Sponsor. As a result, BRF may be deemed to indirectly beneficially own the securities held by BRFBR and the Sponsor. BRF is the parent company of BRPI. As a result, BRF may be deemed to indirectly beneficially own the Shares held by BRPI.