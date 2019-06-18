Log in
B&S : Capital Markets Day

06/18/2019 | 03:29am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

B&S Group Capital Markets Day: "Unique model for sustainable growth"

Mensdorf, Luxembourg - June 18, 2019 (08:30 CEST)

B&S Group S.A. ("B&S Group" or the "Group"), a fast-growing, global distribution partner for consumer goods, will today host its first Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts in Dordrecht, the Netherlands.

B&S Group CEO Bert Meulman will elaborate on the Group's growth model, key developments since listing and the strategic agenda to deliver continued sustainable growth.

The event will furthermore feature a series of presentations by executive and segmental management to provide greater insight in:

  • B&S Group's strong positions in significant and growing markets
  • The four redefined pillars of its strategic agenda: expand positions in fast growing markets, growth from acquisitions and synergies, leverage increasing scale and continued focus on digitisation
  • How B&S Group implements these pillars into each business segment
  • How each business segment is addressing key developments in their core markets
  • How the Group's approach on financials supports its growth model

Bert Meulman, CEO: "I am very pleased to be hosting our first Capital Markets Day since our listing in March 2018. Our segmental management will deliver a series of presentations to provide more insight into our markets, the pace of developments in these markets and our confidence in the outlook for all segments that together determine our growth as a Group. I believe we have a unique value adding distribution model with specific focus areas for each of our segments to capture growth opportunities in our diversified markets that all develop in a different pace. We have clear strategic objectives in place and are highly focused on delivering continued sustainable growth."

Today's presentations will start at 11:00 CEST and are made available on www.bs-group-sa.comshortly before that time.

For additional information please contact

Anke Bongers, Manager Investor Relations

T: +31 (0)78 653 4128

  1. investor.relations@bs-group-sa.com

1

PRESS RELEASE

About B&S Group

B&S Group is a global distribution partner for consumer goods in attractive channels and across specialised markets, such as Retail B2B (business-to-business), Maritime, Remote and Retail B2C (business-to-consumer). With a well-trained and experienced workforce of over 2,000 employees, the Group serves as a trusted and reliable partner to suppliers and customers, providing essential distribution services and solving their supply chain complexities. B&S Group operates a flexible, well invested and highly efficient distribution platform that comes with strong barriers to entry. Powered by high capacity warehouses and delivered with expertise in customs and compliance, the Group offers over 40,000 SKUs to its customers in more than 100 countries.

Visit our corporate website: www.bs-group-sa.com.

Forward-looking information / disclaimer

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Other than reported financial results and historical information, all statements included in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy and management plans and objectives for future operations, are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ''believes'', ''estimates'', ''plans'', ''projects'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''will'' or ''should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward- looking statements are based on our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond B&S Group's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, the behaviour of other market participants and the actions of governmental regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice. Other than as required by applicable law or the applicable rules of any exchange on which our securities may be traded, we have no intention or obligation to update forward- looking statements.

2

Disclaimer

B&S Group SA published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 07:28:03 UTC
