B&S : Capital Markets Day

PRESS RELEASE

B&S Group Capital Markets Day: "Unique model for sustainable growth"

Mensdorf, Luxembourg - June 18, 2019 (08:30 CEST)

B&S Group S.A. ("B&S Group" or the "Group"), a fast-growing, global distribution partner for consumer goods, will today host its first Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts in Dordrecht, the Netherlands.

B&S Group CEO Bert Meulman will elaborate on the Group's growth model, key developments since listing and the strategic agenda to deliver continued sustainable growth.

The event will furthermore feature a series of presentations by executive and segmental management to provide greater insight in:

B&S Group's strong positions in significant and growing markets

The four redefined pillars of its strategic agenda: expand positions in fast growing markets, growth from acquisitions and synergies, leverage increasing scale and continued focus on digitisation

How B&S Group implements these pillars into each business segment

How each business segment is addressing key developments in their core markets

How the Group's approach on financials supports its growth model

Bert Meulman, CEO: "I am very pleased to be hosting our first Capital Markets Day since our listing in March 2018. Our segmental management will deliver a series of presentations to provide more insight into our markets, the pace of developments in these markets and our confidence in the outlook for all segments that together determine our growth as a Group. I believe we have a unique value adding distribution model with specific focus areas for each of our segments to capture growth opportunities in our diversified markets that all develop in a different pace. We have clear strategic objectives in place and are highly focused on delivering continued sustainable growth."

Today's presentations will start at 11:00 CEST and are made available on www.bs-group-sa.comshortly before that time.

For additional information please contact

Anke Bongers, Manager Investor Relations

T: +31 (0)78 653 4128