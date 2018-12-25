B. Sagintayev: All Kazakhstanis should feel the result of the fulfillment of the instructions of the Head of State to reduce utility tariffs

Today's meeting of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan covered measures taken to fulfill the instructions of the Head of State, given at the meeting of the Security Council on 07.11.2018, regarding the reduction of tariffs and prices for socially important food products. Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev gave a number of specific instructions for further work.

Minister of Energy K. Bozumbayev reported that the instructions of the Head of State, given at the Security Council on November 7th of this year, were fulfilled by the Ministry of Energy. After an analysis and a hearing of all energy producing organizations, on December 14, this year, an order was adopted approving the limit tariffs for electric energy. In accordance with the instruction of the Head of State, objective levels of marginal tariffs for electric energy have been established for groups of energy-producing organizations. Bozumbayev noted that each energy producing organization is defined in one of 43 groups.

According to the Ministry, with the adjusted value of the tariff for capacity, the first centralized trading in electric capacity in Kazakhstan was held. As a result of trades, a reduction in the price of capacity was obtained at the level of 9% of the maximum value of the tariff for capacity.

'The cost of electricity from energy producing organizations in terms of the sum of the two components (the cost of electrical energy and the cost of power) will not exceed the level of the current marginal tariffs for electrical energy,' - K. Bozumbayev said.

Tariffs of Astana-Energy were reduced by 19.1% from 7.5 to 6.07 tg / kWh;

Tariffs of the Shymkent CHP reduced by 0.4% from 11.13 to 11.09 tg / kWh;

The tariffs of the Ust-Kamenogorsk HPP were reduced by 33.8% from 4.5 to 2.98 tg / kWh;

The tariffs of the Shulbinsk HPP were reduced by 23.1% from 4.5 to 3.26 tg / kWh;

The tariffs of Ekibastuz GRES-1 were reduced by 20.9% from 8.8 to 6.96 tg / kWh.

According to the results of the calculations made, the measures taken will allow to reduce the final prices for electricity to consumers in Kazakhstan from 01/01/2019.

The Ministry of Energy has approved an Order providing for the reduction of marginal wholesale prices for marketable gas for the fuel and energy complex for the generation of heat and electrical energy. Based on the reduction of marginal wholesale prices for gas, the Committee on the Regulation of Natural Monopolies, Protection of Competition and Consumer Rights of the Ministry of National Economy will adopt orders to reduce retail gas prices for fuel and energy complexes.

'The reduction of marginal wholesale prices will allow reducing the final prices of marketable gas from January 1, 2019 for fuel and energy complexes to generate electricity from 12 to 23%, depending on the region,' - K. Bozumbayev said.

Minister of Investments and Development Zh. Kassymbek, in turn, reported on the current pricing situation and the work being done to reduce the cost of coal. Of the total amount of coal shipment for the population about 70% is provided by the Shubarkol and Karazhyrinskoye deposits. In this regard, together with the Association of Mining and Mining and Metallurgical Enterprises, a draft memorandum was developed, which was sent to Akimats for conclusion with coal distributors, and workshops were held to reduce the selling price of coal for the population with traders.

According to the results of the joint actions carried out by all Akimats of regions and cities of National significance, relevant memorandums have been concluded to date. In total, Akimats and traders concluded about 90 memorandums

'From November of this year, as part of the implementation of the signed memorandums until the end of the heating season, the cost of Shubarkol coal is reduced by an average of 15-20% and Karazhyrinskoye coal by 5-10%,' - Minister of Investments and Development Zh. Kassymbek said, noting that in the regions of the country the selling price of coal for the population is reduced on average from 5% to 21%.

Selling prices for coal for the population are reduced in the following regions:

In the Akmola region, 7 memorandums were signed, the price for Shubarkul coal at railway deadlocks was reduced by 2400 tenge, or 17%, and for Karazhyra coal - reduced by 800 tenge, or 5%;

In Aktobe region, the price of Shubarkul Komir coal was reduced by 2500 tenge or 16%, and Karazhyra coal was reduced by 1000 tenge, or 6%;

In the Almaty region, 31 memorandums were signed, the price of coal 'Shubarkul' at railroad bays was reduced by 3100 tenge, or 21%, and for Karazhyra coal - reduced by 1000 tenge, or 5-6%;

All memoranda were signed in Zhambyl region, the change in prices for Shubarkol Komir shows a decrease of 2500 tenge or 17%;

In the Karaganda region all memorandums were signed, the price of coal 'Shubarkol Komir' at railway deadlocks was reduced by 1700 tenge or 16%;

In the Kostanay region, all memorandums were signed, the change in prices for Shubarkol Komir shows a decrease of 2950 tenge or 20%;

In the Kyzylorda region, all memorandums have been signed, the change in prices for Shubarkol Komir shows a decrease of 2050 tenge, or 14%;

All memorandums were signed in North Kazakhstan region, the change in prices for Shubarkol Komir shows a decrease by 2250 tenge or 16%, and for Karazhyra coal - by 800 tenge or 5%;

All memorandums were signed in the Turkestan region, the change in prices for Shubarkol Komir shows a decrease of 3000 tenge or 14%;

All memorandums were signed in Astana, the change in prices for Shubarkol Komir shows a decrease of 3000 tenge or 16%;

All memorandums were signed in Almaty, on the railway bay the price for Shubarkol Komir coal was reduced by 1800 tenge, or 13%, and for Karazhyra coal - by 800 tenge, or 6%;

All memorandums were signed in Shymkent, Shubarkol Komir prices at railway deadlocks were reduced by 2550 tenge or 18%.

Minister of National Economy T. Suleimenov reported on measures to reduce tariffs for electricity, coal, heat, water, gas, sewerage, telephone, Internet, elevator maintenance, garbage collection.

With regards to short-term measures, from 11/12/2018 in all regions, work has been organized to establish feedback with the population. According to the results, 102 public receptions were held. Hotlines were organized for consumers who do not have the opportunity to attend public reception offices.

In the sphere of heat supply, tariffs for heat for the population have been reduced in three regions: in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions. In addition, from January 1, 2019, tariffs for the population are projected to decrease from 2.2% to 15.3%. As a result, consumer savings for heat supply services will be about 6 billion tenge.

In the field of water supply, the water tariff for the population in the Zhambyl region was reduced by 22%. In addition, from January 1, 2019, tariffs are projected to decrease for the population in the remaining 16 regions from 3% to 27%. The tariff for water disposal is reduced for the population in the Zhambyl region by 0.4%. In addition, from January 1, 2019, tariffs are projected to decrease for the population in the remaining 16 regions from 3% to 11%. Consumer savings regarding water and wastewater management will be more than 2 billion tenge.

Of the 11 regions with gas infrastructure, a decrease in gas prices for the population is projected from 3.3% to 17.5% in 9 regions. As a result, the savings of public funds for gas supply services will be about 5 billion tenge.

Prices for electricity for the population were reduced in the Zhambyl region by 3.6% and in the Kyzylorda region by 4%. The forecasted decline in retail prices for the population in other regions from January 1, 2019 will be from 1.7% to 23%. Retail electricity prices for legal entities in eight regions are also expected to decline from 1.7% to 8%. In general, consumer savings for electricity services will be more than 14.5 billion tenge.

The total savings by consumers for utilities, following a tariff reduction, will be about 28 billion tenge.

Along with this, according to the information provided by Akimats of the regions, it is planned to reduce tariffs for condominium services from 2.2% to 20%, for garbage collection from 2.1% to 24.7% and for elevator services from 3% to 50%.

As for medium-term measures, in order to enhance the transparency of tariff formation, as well as to monitor the execution of tariff estimates and investment programs by monopolists, two sets of amendments to the Legislation have been prepared.

The first package of amendments within the framework of the draft law 'On Natural Monopolies' on December 20 of this year was approved at a plenary session of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan and will soon be sent for signature to the Head of State. The second package of amendments aimed at strengthening the mechanism for conducting monopolies' inspections and requiring changes to the Business Code is provided for in the draft law on the development of the business environment and regulation of trading activities, which will be considered at a meeting of the Mazhilis on December 26.

In addition, T. Suleimenov reported that the change in prices for socially important food products was insignificant compared to last week. Thus, as of December 21, threshold values ​​were observed in almost all regions for two items of goods - cabbage and sugar. According to the data of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, there are objective reasons for the rise in the price of sugar: its prices are growing under the influence of global trends in the sugar market. At the same time, according to the Minister of National Economy, the reasons for the increase in prices for certain types of goods were the result of poor coordination at the level of local executive bodies and can be resolved at the level of Akimats. For example, the reasons are the lack of production or storage facilities.

Following the consideration of the issue, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev noted that all Kazakhstanis should feel the result of the execution of the instructions of the Head of State. Akims of the regions, together with the Ministry of National Economy, are instructed until January 1, 2019 to take appropriate decisions to reduce tariffs for condominium services and other utilities administered by Akimats.

It is indicated that from 01/01/2019 all service providers must strictly follow the approved reduced tariffs, and their formation should be as transparent and understandable as possible to the public.

In addition, it was noted that the rise in prices for a number of food products is not justified. In this regard, the Ministry of National Economy needs to take control of the issue of ensuring the stability of food prices, including fruit and vegetable products.

