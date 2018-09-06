B&W Announces Appointment to Its Board of Directors

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (B&W) (NYSE:BW) announced today that Kenneth Siegel has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Mr. Siegel is an accomplished business executive with more than 20 years of experience as a senior leader of major corporations.

Mr. Siegel’s appointment is effective immediately, and he will be appointed to one or more Committees of the Board at a later date.

“Ken is an excellent addition to the B&W Board of Directors, bringing more than two decades of domestic and international experience with a number of leading companies, and strong business and legal acumen,” said Matthew E. Avril, Chairman of the Board. “We are pleased to have him join our team as we continue moving forward to strengthen our business and serve the interests of all stakeholders.”

Mr. Siegel has served as President of Diamond Resorts International, Inc. since March 2017, and is a member of its Board of Directors. Prior to that, he was Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel of Starwood Hotels & Resorts, where he played a pivotal role in its emergence as an industry leader prior to its acquisition by Marriott International, Inc. in 2016.

Previous positions included Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Cognizant Corporation, a multinational information services company, and its successor companies. He also has served as a partner at several law firms, focusing primarily on technology, hospitality and private equity clients. He holds a degree in business from Cornell University, a juris doctorate degree from New York University, and is a member of the New York Bar.

With the addition of Mr. Siegel, the B&W Board has been expanded to eight members.

About B&W

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Babcock & Wilcox is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets, and has been transforming our world for 151 years. Follow us on Twitter @BabcockWilcox and learn more at www.babcock.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005949/en/