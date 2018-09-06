Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

B&W Announces Appointment to Its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 11:08pm CEST

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (B&W) (NYSE:BW) announced today that Kenneth Siegel has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Mr. Siegel is an accomplished business executive with more than 20 years of experience as a senior leader of major corporations.

Mr. Siegel’s appointment is effective immediately, and he will be appointed to one or more Committees of the Board at a later date.

“Ken is an excellent addition to the B&W Board of Directors, bringing more than two decades of domestic and international experience with a number of leading companies, and strong business and legal acumen,” said Matthew E. Avril, Chairman of the Board. “We are pleased to have him join our team as we continue moving forward to strengthen our business and serve the interests of all stakeholders.”

Mr. Siegel has served as President of Diamond Resorts International, Inc. since March 2017, and is a member of its Board of Directors. Prior to that, he was Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel of Starwood Hotels & Resorts, where he played a pivotal role in its emergence as an industry leader prior to its acquisition by Marriott International, Inc. in 2016.

Previous positions included Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Cognizant Corporation, a multinational information services company, and its successor companies. He also has served as a partner at several law firms, focusing primarily on technology, hospitality and private equity clients. He holds a degree in business from Cornell University, a juris doctorate degree from New York University, and is a member of the New York Bar.

With the addition of Mr. Siegel, the B&W Board has been expanded to eight members.

About B&W

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Babcock & Wilcox is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets, and has been transforming our world for 151 years. Follow us on Twitter @BabcockWilcox and learn more at www.babcock.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:34pATRICURE : Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment in the CONVERGE IDE Clinical Trial
AQ
11:34pGREAT WESTERN BANCORP : Names Doug Bass President & Chief Operating Officer
AQ
11:34pCOMSTOCK RESOURCES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:34pNUCOR : Announces New Share Repurchase Program and 182nd Consecutive Cash Dividend
PR
11:34pNew Report Shows More Middle-Aged Women Suffering from Heart Disease and Stroke Deaths
BU
11:33pNEW YORK MPANY : & COMPANY, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:32pTILL CAPITAL : Announces Resignation of Director
PU
11:32pJOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL : An Application for the Trademark "RELIABLE" Has Been Filed by Johnson Controls
AQ
11:32pWEST FRASER TIMBER : Dividend Notice
PU
11:32pINVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : Full year results for the year ended 30 June 2018
3WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
4EVERQUOTE INC : EverQuote Launches Safe Driving Insurance Offers for EverDrive App Users
5T-MOBILE US : T-Mobile, Sprint Tie-Up Tests Trump's Mettle -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.