B&W Announces Appointment to Its Board of Directors

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (B&W) (NYSE:BW) announced today that
Kenneth Siegel has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Mr. Siegel
is an accomplished business executive with more than 20 years of
experience as a senior leader of major corporations.
Mr. Siegel’s appointment is effective immediately, and he will be
appointed to one or more Committees of the Board at a later date.
“Ken is an excellent addition to the B&W Board of Directors, bringing
more than two decades of domestic and international experience with a
number of leading companies, and strong business and legal acumen,” said
Matthew E. Avril, Chairman of the Board. “We are pleased to have him
join our team as we continue moving forward to strengthen our business
and serve the interests of all stakeholders.”
Mr. Siegel has served as President of Diamond Resorts International,
Inc. since March 2017, and is a member of its Board of Directors. Prior
to that, he was Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel of
Starwood Hotels & Resorts, where he played a pivotal role in its
emergence as an industry leader prior to its acquisition by Marriott
International, Inc. in 2016.
Previous positions included Senior Vice President and General Counsel of
Cognizant Corporation, a multinational information services company, and
its successor companies. He also has served as a partner at several law
firms, focusing primarily on technology, hospitality and private equity
clients. He holds a degree in business from Cornell University, a juris
doctorate degree from New York University, and is a member of the New
York Bar.
With the addition of Mr. Siegel, the B&W Board has been expanded to
eight members.
About B&W
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Babcock & Wilcox is a global leader
in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and
industrial markets, and has been transforming our world for 151 years.
