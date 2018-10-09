B’laster Supports Vo-Tech Students on Their ‘Rusty Race to SEMA’

Four automotive technology students from Freedom, Wisconsin, are in the
home stretch of their ‘Rusty Race to SEMA.’ The dedicated vo-tech
students and their instructor, in partnership with B’laster, are working
rapidly to finish their latest rat rod project – a 1951 Chevy 5-window
pickup truck – in time for the SEMA show in Las Vegas, which kicks off
later this month.
“The students have been working hard as a team to get this truck ready
for its debut at SEMA,” said Jay Abitz, Automotive and Collision Repair
Instructor at Freedom High School. “Spending their evenings and weekends
in the shop is easy for these kids because they love the work and value
the opportunity to practice their technical skills. And, of course,
exhibiting at SEMA with B’laster is incredibly exciting for them. I’m so
proud of the blood, sweat and tears they are putting into this project.”
The students are restoring the original cab of the 1951 Chevy, which was
donated by a community member. In true rat rod fashion, they are adding
on modern elements from several other Chevy models for updated and
enhanced drivability. The finished project will be on display all week
at the B’laster SEMA booth, #53020. The students will also be sharing
their experience on Instagram as they take over the B’laster account
(@blasterproducts) for the week.
“Supporting vocational-technical education is one of this company’s
passions,” said Randy Pindor, President and Chief Operating Officer of
B’laster. “When we met Jay and his students through our B’laster
University initiative, we knew the Freedom automotive program was
special. This truck proves that. The students’ skills and drive are
impressive, and we’re excited to help them show off their hard work at
SEMA.”
The B’laster SEMA booth will also feature the company’s full product
line, including the groundbreaking PB
Penetrating Grease. Concurrently, B’laster will be exhibiting at
AAPEX (booth #3047).
About B'laster Corporation
Since 1957, B’laster Corporation has manufactured penetrants,
lubricants, rust inhibitors and a full line of specialty, highly
concentrated formulas for the automotive, industrial and hardware
industries. Known for PB B’laster, the #1-selling penetrant,
B’laster delivers products born from professional applications where
only the strongest survive. As Rust Belt Warriors, we can promise that
by the time a B'laster product ends up in your hands, it's only because
the pros have confirmed it's the best.
About B’laster University
B’laster University is a program designed to support the next generation
of skilled mechanics and technicians by providing supplementary
educational tools. Built by the makers of the #1-selling penetrant,
B'laster Corporation proudly extends their mission and core values in a
commitment to career education and continued passion.
