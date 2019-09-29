B20 Coalition : GBC TO HOLD AN EXCITING WORKING SESSION DURING WTO PUBLIC FORUM

Mark your calendars!

The Global Business Coalition is organizing an exciting working session during WTO Public Forum to be held in Geneva, from October 8th till October, 11th 2019.

On October, 11th, from 12:00 to 01:30 PM, highly skilled representatives from four federations members of the Global Business Coalition will discuss the question of reviving and updating WTO, with the sparkling moderation of Iana DREYER, editor @ BORDERLEX.

Reviving and updating WTO by reform?

WTO system has lately been under increasing stress. There are blind spots in the rulebook, some measures taken by members may not be fully transparent and there are blockades in multilateral negotiations as well as in the Dispute Settlement System. Quick fixes or simple fine tuning will not be enough to adapt WTO to the trade realities of the 21st century.

The working session organized by GBC is a signal of support from the business community to the Multilateral Trading System. It will address themes such as Adapting to a new world & Strengthening the Trading System.

Meet our panel

Moderator- Iana Dreyer is the founder and editor of Borderlex.eu. Before founding her publishing activity, Iana worked in think tanks, writing on trade and energy policy in Brussels and Paris. She has worked for the European Centre for International Political Economy, and the Institute Montaigne and the EU Institute for Security Studies. Iana has also worked for the Financial Times group and has trained in journalism. Iana is a graduate from the School London School of Economics and Sciences Po in Paris. Iana is currently based in London.

Panelists

Marta BLANCO- Current president of CEOE International, Marta Blanco, is a State Economist and a Trade Expert. She has a degree in Business, additional studies in Political Science and a MBA. Highly experienced in Trade and Tourism, she served both within national and international institutions at top positions : as DG of Tourism to the Autonomous Community of Madrid, Secretary of the Cross-governmental Commission for Negotiations/ WTO, director of Cabinet of the Spanish Secretary of State for Trade, deputy DG of Commercial Policy/EU, Spain's representative at the Inter-American Development Bank, head of the Spanish delegation at the Paris Club .

John G MURPHY- John G MURPHY leads the U.S. Chamber's advocacy relating to international trade and investment policy . He previously served as the Chamber's VP for Western Hemisphere Affairs and Executive VP of the Association of American Chambers of Commerce in Latin America. In the 1990s, he worked for a nonprofit organization dedicated to the promotion of democracy overseas and at the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), which champions market-oriented economic reform around the world. He has a Master of Science degree from the School of Foreign Service (Georgetown University) and currently serves on the boards of several entities (Global Business Dialogue, U.S. Global Leadership Coalition & Washington International Trade Foundation).

Mohamed KASSEM- Before pursuing business opportunities in the private sector, Mohamed KASSEM had a foreign service career, his last posting being as commercial counselor for the Egyptian embassy in the USA. He is now chairman & CEO of World Trading Company Egypt and Nanotech International: he is also chairman of Baseera, the Egyptian Center for Public Opinion Research. He serves as a board member of several entities/ federations, some of them he helped founding in the area of textiles, ICT, industry…He is also at the board of the Federation of Egyptian Industries, member of the Global Business Coalition.

Fernando LANDA- Fernando Landa is the corporate Director of International Affairs and special projects in the Techint Organization, one of Argentine's top industrial companies. He currently represents UIA, the Industrial chamber of Argentina, member of the Global Business Coalition, for international affairs. During the G20 in Argentina in 2018 , he was Policy Sherpa for the Business 20 forum. He had previously served as President of Ternium USA Corp. and Commercial Director of Sidor, in Venezuela, being involved involved in acquisitions, mergers and operations throughout Latin and Northern America. Holder of an MBA from Stanford University, he also has degrees in Industrial and Mechanical Engineering from the Institute of Technology of Buenos Aires.

Don't miss the opportunity to follow the discussion that has been chosen by WTO for live streaming during the Forum and join us in Geneva or on WTO's website for the occasion @ https://www.wto.org/english/forums_e/public_forum19_e/public_forum19_e.htm