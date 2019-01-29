Log in
B2Broker : Boosts Liquidity Offering with Launch of Additional 40 Crypto/CFD Pairs

01/29/2019 | 05:05am EST

B2Broker, a liquidity and technology provider of solutions for the crypto and foreign exchange (FX) industry, has today announced the launch of 40 new Crypto/CFD pairs, comprising all major cryptos such as BTC and Ripple against all major Fiat currencies: USD, EUR, JPY and GBP. The launch also features a range of unique pairs including BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH against XAG (Gold) and XAU (Silver).

The new additions mean that B2Broker offers all major cryptocurrencies against all major Fiat currencies, as well as Gold and Silver, making it the first in the industry to offer a number of pairs at this level.

B2Broker is one of the first liquidity providers to provide CFD liquidity for institutional clients, offering the highest level of support available. The company is also shortly due to increase its liquidity pool on up to 250 pairs, spanning crypto/crypto and crypto/commodities, including Oil and Gas, and a range of other popular fiat currencies such as CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD, HKD and RUB.

B2Broker offers the deepest Crypto CFD pool on the market. The average order book size on the first five levels for the BTC market is 300 BTC, 2 million XRP for the Ripple Market and up to 2000 ETH for the Ethereum market. This means that clients even with large trade sizes can trade easily, whereas filling of execution will take place in milliseconds.

In further news, B2Broker has also announced that it has increased leverage for Crypto CFDs to 1:5, providing further opportunities for increased earnings potential.

The average spread for BTC/USD is now less than average market spread, much lower than the usual average spread charged by other providers. Real market tight spreads are applied for all trading products.

Finally, B2Broker is now able to provide as a base currency USD, EUR or any Fiat currency and any stable token (USDt, GUSD, TUSD, USDC & PAX all equivalent to $1 USD) and major cryptos such as BTC, ETH and XRP, allowing users to choose any currency as a margin based currency with no commission for deposit and withdrawal for marginal liquidity.

To avoid any latency, brokers and exchanges can connect directly via FIX API to our pool at leading data centers Equinix LD4 and Hong Kong.


© Business Wire 2019
