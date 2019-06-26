Log in
B2Holding: Long Term Share Option Program initiated

06/26/2019 | 01:22am EDT
B2Holding: Long Term Share Option Program initiated
In accordance with the Reward Policy and authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 24 May 2019, the Board of Directors of B2 Holding ASA (the 'Company') has approved a long-term incentive program (LTIP) aimed to align the interests of the participating employees with those of the Company's shareholders. The program is discretionary, and participants are invited on an annual basis. The total number of share options awarded under LTIP 2019 is 3.050.000. Each option, when exercised, will give the right to acquire one share in the Company. Pursuant to the vesting schedule, 1/3 of the options will vest one, two and three years after the day of grant. The strike price is equal to 20 days of volume weighted average trading prices of the Company's shares on Oslo Stock Exchange prior to the grant date (25 June 2019) which is equal to NOK 10,14 per share. The options that have not been exercised will lapse 5 years after the date of grant. The following Primary Insiders of the Company have been awarded options under the LTIP 2019: Chief Executive Officer, Olav Dalen Zahl has been granted 330 000 share options. Following the grant, he and related parties hold 2 459 786 shares and 6 330 000 options in the Company. Chief Financial Officer, Erik Just Johnsen has been granted 270 000 share options. Following the grant, he and related party hold 1 910 000 shares and 270 000 options in the Company. Chief Org & Improvement Officer, Danckert Mellbye has been granted 270 000 share options. Following the grant, he holds 15 351 shares and 645 000 options in the Company. Chief Compliance Officer, J. Harald Henriksen has been granted 100 000 share options. Following the grant, he holds 920 057 shares and 100 000 options in the Company. Chief Legal Officer, Thor Christian Moen has been granted 270 000 share options. Following the grant, he holds 75 000 shares and 870 000 options in the Company. Director M&A and Investor Relations, Rasmus Hansson has been granted 190 000 share options. Following the grant, he and related party hold 50 057 shares and 790 000 options in the Company. Chief Investment Officer, Jeremi Bobowski has been granted 270 000 share options. Following the grant, he holds 870 000 options in the Company. Regional Director Central Europe, Ilija Plavcic has been granted 270 000 share options. Following the grant, he holds 2 410 500 shares and 270 000 options in the Company. Regional Director South Eastern Europe, George Christoforou has been granted 270 000 share options. Following the grant, he holds 720 000 options in the Company. Regional Director Western Europe, Maria Haddad has been granted 270 000 share options. Following the grant, she holds 65 000 shares and 720 000 options in the Company. Regional Director Poland, Finland & Baltics, Adam Parfiniewicz has been granted 270 000 share options. Following the grant, he holds 870 000 options in the Company. Regional Director Scandinavia, Tore Krogstad has been granted 270 000 share options. Following the grant, he holds 31 000 shares and 720 000 options in the Company. For enquiries, please contact: Olav Dalen Zahl CEO, B2Holding ASA Mobile: +47 909 86 386 Email: odz@b2holding.no This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

B2holding ASA published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 05:21:06 UTC
