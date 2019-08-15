Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

B2holding : OLAV DALEN ZAHL STEPS DOWN AS CEO OF B2HOLDING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 01:47am EDT
OLAV DALEN ZAHL STEPS DOWN AS CEO OF B2HOLDING
15.08.2019 07:23

CEO Olav Dalen Zahl and the Board of Directors of B2Holding ASA ('B2H' or the 'Company') have today agreed that Olav Dalen Zahl shall step down from his position as CEO of the Company. Mr Dalen Zahl will act as a consultant to the Board of Directors in an interim period. CFO Erik Just Johnsen will act as interim CEO as of today and until the Board of Directors appoints a new CEO. Mr. Johnsen has been with the Company for 6 years of which the last 3 as the Company's CFO. He has extensive leadership experience. Mr. Johnsen is strongly motivated to take on the role as acting CEO until a permanent solution is in place. The board has asked founder and Chairman of the Board, Jon H. Nordbrekken, to increase his efforts in the Company going forward. Mr Nordbrekken will work closely with Mr. Johnsen with key focus on strategy and to continue already started processes to further improve the efficiency of the Company. 'On behalf of the Board, I thank Olav for all his efforts for B2H. Olav and I were among the founders of B2H in 2011. We have cooperated successfully, and he has been a key person and instrumental in building this Company from its start-up phase to becoming a listed pan-European company with approximately 2.500 employees and total assets of NOK 17,1 billion. It is now time for Mr. Johnsen to lead the Company into a new phase with continued focus on value creation for shareholders through operational excellence and profitable growth', says Jon H. Nordbrekken. For further information, please contact: Jon H. Nordbrekken, Chairman of the Board Telephone:+47 950 31 000. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements according to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

B2holding ASA published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 05:46:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:34aNORDIC MINING : Management appointments at Keliber
AQ
02:32aGRESHAM HOUSE : Share Issuance and Exercise of Warrants
PU
02:32aDAH SING BANKING : Japan Targets JPY1 Trillion in Agricultural & Food Exports in 2019
PU
02:32aJANGADA MINES : Disposal of Pedra Branca Project
PU
02:32aHORNBY : Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM
PU
02:31aRLS GLOBAL AB : Interim Report Q2, 2019
AQ
02:31aNET GAMING EUROPE : Interim Report Q2 2019
AQ
02:31aKARNOV PUBL : Invitation to Q2 Earnings Teleconference
AQ
02:31aSCANDI STANDARD PUBL : - Second quarter presentation
AQ
02:31aTELESTE OYJ : financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rattled, oil sinks as bond markets scream recession
2VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
3LUCKIN COFFEE INC - ADR : LUCKIN COFFEE : China's Luckin counts cost of Starbucks battle, looks to break even
4TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD : Telstra Annual Profit Falls Sharply -- Update
5Trump ties China trade deal to 'humane' Hong Kong resolution after troop buildup worry

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group