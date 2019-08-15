B2holding : OLAV DALEN ZAHL STEPS DOWN AS CEO OF B2HOLDING

15.08.2019 07:23

CEO Olav Dalen Zahl and the Board of Directors of B2Holding ASA ('B2H' or the 'Company') have today agreed that Olav Dalen Zahl shall step down from his position as CEO of the Company. Mr Dalen Zahl will act as a consultant to the Board of Directors in an interim period. CFO Erik Just Johnsen will act as interim CEO as of today and until the Board of Directors appoints a new CEO. Mr. Johnsen has been with the Company for 6 years of which the last 3 as the Company's CFO. He has extensive leadership experience. Mr. Johnsen is strongly motivated to take on the role as acting CEO until a permanent solution is in place. The board has asked founder and Chairman of the Board, Jon H. Nordbrekken, to increase his efforts in the Company going forward. Mr Nordbrekken will work closely with Mr. Johnsen with key focus on strategy and to continue already started processes to further improve the efficiency of the Company. 'On behalf of the Board, I thank Olav for all his efforts for B2H. Olav and I were among the founders of B2H in 2011. We have cooperated successfully, and he has been a key person and instrumental in building this Company from its start-up phase to becoming a listed pan-European company with approximately 2.500 employees and total assets of NOK 17,1 billion. It is now time for Mr. Johnsen to lead the Company into a new phase with continued focus on value creation for shareholders through operational excellence and profitable growth', says Jon H. Nordbrekken. For further information, please contact: Jon H. Nordbrekken, Chairman of the Board Telephone:+47 950 31 000. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements according to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.