Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BA EXPANDED CLASS PERIOD/ DEADLINE: Hagens Berman Notifies Boeing (BA) Investors of Expanded Class Period, and Approaching Filing Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 08:28pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities, and eighty attorneys around the country, notifies investors in The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) of the expanded Class Period (now January 8, 2019 - May 8, 2019) and reminds investors of the June 10, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline.

Hagens Berman filed the first class action complaint, Seeks v. The Boeing Company, No. 19-cv-02394, on April 9, 2019 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.  A second suit, Busch v. The Boeing Company, 1:19-cv-03548, filed May 28, 2019, is based on the same conduct but extends the class period to cover revelations through May 8, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Boeing securities during the expanded Class Period (between January 8, 2019 and May 8, 2019), suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than June 10, 2019.

Contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s prosecution of this case, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing:

BA@hbsslaw.com

Or contact Hagens Berman for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/BA

According to Hagens Berman’s complaint, Defendants intentionally misled investors in part by concealing critical facts concerning Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft, including the fact that Boeing designed and sold as “extras” or “optional features” safety features designed to prevent accidents such as the Lion Air and Ethiopian Air crashes.

“Among other things, we’re focused on recovering the enormous losses suffered by Boeing investors, the extent to which Defendants may have publicly misstated reportedly internally-known risks posed by Boeing 737 Max aircraft, and whether Defendants may have engaged in improper accounting,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a nationwide law firm that represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:11pLYNAS : China set to control rare earth supply for years due to processing dominance
RE
09:09pCOMET RIDGE : 30 May 2019 MOU with APA for Gas Transportation Services from the Galilee Basin
PU
09:09pUNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS : Term Sheet Extension
PU
09:08pCALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : utilities seek relief from fire lawsuits
AQ
09:08pOil prices rise after bigger-than-expected fall in U.S. inventories
RE
09:07pEXCLUSIVE : Disney CEO says it will be 'difficult' to film in Georgia if abortion law takes effect
RE
09:07pGREENFIELDS PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results and Extension of Senior Secured Debt Payments
AQ
09:05pPVH : cuts profit forecast as CEO sees retail softness, shares tank
RE
09:04pCOMMSCOPE : What Would You Wish For?
PU
09:01pFURA GEMS : Provides Update on Ruby Transaction in Mozambique
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : 737 MAX may not return to service until August - IATA head
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : EXXON SHAREHOLDERS REJECT RESOLUTIONS ON CLIMATE AND SEPARATING CEO: chairman
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing aims for first flight of 777X in late June - sources
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Textract
5BAE SYSTEMS : Pentagon seeks funds to reduce U.S. reliance on China's rare earth metals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About