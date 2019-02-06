Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BAC Credomatic awarded four times by World Finance for leading digital finance innovation in Central America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 04:31am EST

LONDON, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAC Credomatic has won four categories in the World Finance Digital Banking Awards 2018, thanks to its leading role in digitalisation throughout Central America.

For the second year in a row, BAC Credomatic has been named the Best Digital Bank in both Costa Rica and Panama. The firm also took the prize for the Best Mobile Banking App, 2018 for both countries.

BAC Credomatic has been at the forefront of Central America’s digital banking sector ever since it became the first bank in the region to introduce credit cards and a native mobile banking app. This timing has been key, with the region becoming increasingly digitalised in recent years. Internet penetration rates, for example, have almost doubled since 2010, while e-commerce has grown exponentially over the past decade.

Speaking exclusively to World Finance, Juan Carlos Páez, COO of BAC Credomatic, said this environment is creating some exciting opportunities for innovative mobile payment solutions.

With e-commerce promising multifaceted benefits for the people of Central America, BAC Credomatic has worked to make card transactions more convenient and secure with new products such as MiPOS, a Bluetooth-enabled device that turns any smartphone into a card-processing device.

The bank is also set to launch a newly redesigned app that will include a digital wallet feature, thereby allowing customers to make e-payments and complete in-store transactions using their smartphone alone.

For more about BAC Credomatic, check out an exclusive interview with COO Juan Carlos Páez in the latest edition of World Finance, available in print, on mobile and online now.

www.worldfinance.com

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.
 
CONTACT INFORMATION

World News Media
Elizabeth Matsangou
Editorial Department
+44 (0)20 7553 4162
elizabeth.matsangou@wnmedia.com

WF_Marketing_Masthead.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:15aCENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:15aPADDY POWER BETFAIR : Holding(s) in Company
PU
05:13aISRAEL CHEMICALS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:12aVistaJet Advances Business Aviation Flight Safety With Integration of Advanced Flight Risk Assessment System
GL
05:10aRAYSEARCH LABORATORIES PUBL : First patient treated with RayStation at India's first proton center
PU
05:08aMETSO OYJ : Minerals business lifts Finnish engineer Metso
RE
05:08aNORDEA BANK ABP : Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results 2018
GL
05:07aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : German ministers to discuss Huawei's role in 5G network - sources
RE
05:07aLCI INDUSTRIES : Lippert Components launches Leadership Academy
AQ
05:06aCBZ : A Daring Hotel Escape, a Scottish Adventure and a Racist Attack ... the Incredible Tale of the Teenage Footballer Who Disappeared From the Radar
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks
2DAIMLER : DAIMLER : 4Q Earnings Slide, Cuts Dividend
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : EA cuts revenue outlook after 'Battlefield' disappoints, shares dive
4BNP PARIBAS : French bank BNP Paribas cuts targets after weak end to 2018
5NORDEA BANK ABP : NORDEA BANK : Net Profit Falls 21%, Missing Forecasts

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.