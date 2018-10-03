Log in
BACE Signs Tenth Top 100 Retail Customer in Less Than a Year

0
10/03/2018 | 04:03pm CEST

Recycling and Waste Innovator Continues National Account Growth

BACE, LLC, a leading global equipment manufacturer, technology innovator and national service provider for the recycling and waste management industry, announces it has added ten additional Top 100 Retail customers to its growing customer base.

“BACE is leading the industry with innovation, world class equipment, competitive pricing, and the industry’s most comprehensive Warranty. We believe BACE offers the lowest Total Cost of Ownership, the foundation of our value proposition to customers,” said Gregory Leon, BACE’s Sr. Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

One customer executive said it best, “BACE is an innovative company that offered us the complete package for our equipment and service. This is the first time a Partner focused on the strategic needs of an organization like ours.”

Frederick Waite, BACE’s Chief Executive Officer, states, “The Top 100 Retailers are demanding more than what is traditionally offered by other manufacturers. BACE is uniquely positioned to strategically implement a Waste and Recycling program that enables them to increase revenue while decreasing expenses. We will continue to drive innovation into the industry, focusing on maximizing value to our customers.”

About BACE

BACE is a leading global manufacturer of heavy-duty balers, compactors and a national equipment service provider for the recycling and waste management industry. BACE is also the creator of the Patent Pending IntelliBACEPlatform, an innovative Business Intelligence and Analytics Platform offering unmatched Accountability and Transparency. The BACE headquarters is located at 322 W 32nd Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28206. For information about BACE’s products and services, email fwaite@bacecorp.com, call BACE at (704) 394-2230 or visit our web site at www.BACECORP.com.


© Business Wire 2018
