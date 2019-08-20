Log in
BAE Systems 57mm Gun Systems Selected for Indonesian Navy's Fast Attack Craft

08/20/2019 | 10:02am EDT

The Indonesian Navy has selected BAE Systems’ Bofors 57 Mk3 naval gun system for the country’s KCR-60 fast-attack vessel program. The initial contracts with government-owned shipbuilder PT PAL Indonesia include four 57 Mk3 gun systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005528/en/

With this latest contract for Indonesia, now the navies of eight allied nations around the globe are deploying the 57 Mk3 naval gun. (Photo: BAE Systems)

With this latest contract for Indonesia, now the navies of eight allied nations around the globe are deploying the 57 Mk3 naval gun. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The Bofors 57mm naval gun is designed to address surface, air, and land threats in the littoral environment, and is already in service with a wide range of navies and coast guards, including those of the United States, Canada, Sweden, Finland and Mexico.

“This most recent contract with PT PAL Indonesia signifies the nation’s continued trust that BAE Systems naval guns consistently meet quality requirements and capability needs,” said Ulf Einefors, director of Weapon Systems Sweden at BAE Systems.

With a length of 60 meters, the KCR-60 was designed to quickly deploy guided anti-ship missiles against surface combatants and then rapidly and safely withdraw into the region’s archipelagos. Three KCR-60 vessels are currently in service with the Indonesian Navy, Tentara Nasional Indonesia-Angkatan Laut, or TNI-AL, with a fourth ship scheduled to be operational in 2021.

Two of the new 57 Mk3 systems will be for two KCR-60 vessels currently under construction, while the remaining two guns will be integrated onto two existing KCR-60 ships. The gun systems will be produced at BAE Systems facilities in Karlskoga, Sweden. The first unit is scheduled for delivery in 2020 and the final unit in 2021.


© Business Wire 2019
